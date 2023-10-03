"Should debut in a stylish action movie" - Fans go gaga after MS Dhoni brings back vintage long-hair look

MS Dhoni, apart from delighting fans with his on-field heroics, has also, on many occasions, wowed fans with his style quotient. He has set hairstyle trends time and time again.

The cricket star yet again dazzled his supporters by coming up with a new look. Dhoni opted for a long-haired look this time around, adding a bit of highlights.

Dhoni's fans gave his new look a big thumbs up, showering the posts with likes and comments. Here are some of the best reactions on social media:

MS Dhoni was last seen in action during this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). He led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fifth championship trophy in the competition's history, equalling Mumbai Indians' (MI) record of most IPL titles.

"We both promised each other that will not touch his hair" - Aalim Hakim on MS Dhoni's new look

Speaking about MS Dhoni's new hairstyle, celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim said that the inspiration behind the CSK skipper's new look came from a fanmade picture.

He added that he had asked the 42-year-old to grow his hair longer so that they could try a particular style. Aalim wrote on Instagram:

"Yessss!!! It’s our Mahendra Singh Dhoni @mahi7781 👑🏏🔥 It’s an amazing opportunity for any creative person to get associated with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and I’m always grateful that I get this honour to show my craft by styling his hair 💇‍♂️," Hakim wrote.

"We have done some really cool different hairstyles in the past but before the last IPL when everyone was cutting their hair sharp and short... That time Mahi bhai showed me one image of his which was a fanmade image of him with long hair and I just got fascinated with that image and requested him to grow his hair long. We both promised each other that will not touch his hair and keep growing it and then we will cut & style it," he added.

"I have been a huge fan of Mahi bhai’s long hair, we decided to create an all new texture and colour for the hair… I really enjoyed creating this effortless hairstyle for Mahi bhai. So here I am sharing some images which I clicked before he went to give a shot for an ad film 🎬. Always a pleasure to work with him💇‍♂️🎥🏏👑," Hakim concluded.

MS Dhoni is expected to return to lead CSK in the next season of the IPL as well. Speaking at the presentation ceremony after the IPL 2023 final, he hinted that he could play one more season for the franchise.