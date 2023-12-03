"Should be going to SA"- Fans react to Axar Patel's miserly spell in IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel delivered a brilliant performance in the fifth and final T20I against Australia at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3.

Axar starred with the ball, delivering a miserly spell, as India successfully defended a 160-run total. The left-arm spinner conceded just 14 runs from his full quota of four overs while also picking up the crucial wicket of Tim David.

Earlier in the match, Axar chipped in with a crucial 31-run knock to help the Men in Blue post a decent total in the encounter. He also performed admirably in the fourth T20I in Raipur, bagging three scalps.

It is worth noting that Axar has been overlooked by the national selectors for the upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa. But the all-rounder has shown that he can be very effective in the 20-over format.

The 29-year-old received praise from all quarters for his batting and bowling exploits in the fifth T20I against Australia. Many also argued that Axar Patel should have been on the plane to South Africa.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Despite not being considered for the Test and T20I squads, Axar Patel has been named in the squad for the three-match ODI series.

India clinch the T20I series 4-1 with a six-wicket win over Australia

The fifth and final T20I between India and Australia was a dead rubber after the hosts took an unassailable 3-1 lead ahead of the game.

Australia won the toss and elected to field first in the final fixture. Shreyas Iyer was the top run-scorer, amassing 53 off 37 balls, while Axar Patel and Jitesh Sharma chipped in with 31 and 24 runs, respectively. Jason Behrendorff and Ben Dwarshuis picked up two wickets apiece for Australia.

India successfully defended that target to secure a six-wicket win to win 4-1. Arshdeep Singh showcased exemplary composure, defending 10 runs in the final over.

Ben McDermott notched up a fine half-century in the run chase, but it went in vain. Mukesh Kumar claimed three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each.