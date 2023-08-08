"Should be locked for the ODI World Cup" - Fans react to Kuldeep Yadav's magical spell in 3rd T20I vs WI

Team India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav delivered a fantastic spell in the third T20I of the ongoing five-match series against West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.

Kuldeep conceded just 28 runs and picked up three wickets, finishing with an impressive economy rate of 7.00. The crafty spinner struck first in the 11th over, dismissing Johnson Charles for 12.

He helped India take a commanding position in the game with his twin strikes in the 15th over, taking the wickets of Nicholas Pooran (20) and Brandon King (42).

Following the spell, several fans took to social media to praise Kuldeep for his impactful performance. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav didn't play the second T20I of the series. He was left out of the playing XI as a precautionary measure after getting hit on his thumb while batting in the nets.

He shone with the ball on his return, helping the Men in Blue restrict West Indies to 159/5 in 20 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav becomes the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 T20I wickets

Kuldeep Yadav etched his name in the history books on Tuesday as he became the fastest Indian bowler to take 50 wickets in T20Is, bettering Yuzvendra Chahal, who previously held the record.

While Chahal completed 50 scalps in 34 games, Kuldeep reached the milestone in 30 T20I (29 innings) matches. He has an impressive average of 14.28 along with an economy rate of 6.74 in T20Is.

Kuldeep's form has been one of the positives for Team India in the ongoing tour of the West Indies. He also performed brilliantly in the three-match ODI series, picking up seven wickets.

His form will be key for India on the road to the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup and the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup.