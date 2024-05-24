"Should he have been picked ahead of Siraj for the T20 WC?" - Twitter hails Avesh Khan for outstanding spell in the RR-SRH IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Avesh Khan produced a terrific spell of 3/27 in four overs against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 at Chennai on May 24. Coming off an impressive showing in the Eliminator against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with figures of 3/44, the 27-year-old delivered the goods again in a crunch game.

After conceding 13 off his first over, Avesh came back in style by picking up two wickets in his second over. The pacer removed Nitish Reddy and Abdul Samad in back-to-back deliveries to leave SRH reeling at 120/6 in 14 overs.

Avesh Khan then put on a death-bowling clinic in the end with his final two overs going for only 10 runs. He finished with outstanding figures of 3/27 in four overs to help RR restrict SRH to 175/9 in 20 overs.

The impressive showing with the ball took Avesh atop the wicket-taking charts for RR this season with 19 in 16 matches.

The praises continued for Avesh with one fan saying:

"Well done, Avesh. Good comeback at the right time. Well done, this is what I wanted and expected, you've delivered it."

"Six wickets in the eliminator and qualifier Avesh Khan has been gold," tweeted a fan.

"How good has Avesh Khan been? Should he have been picked ahead of Siraj for the T20 WC? pondered a fan.

Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma complement Avesh Khan in RR's masterful bowling effort

While Avesh Khan stole the limelight with his excellent showing, his pace-bowling mates Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma were perfect compliments.

Boult picked up three crucial wickets in the powerplay to rock SRH early before ending with figures of 3/45 in four overs. Meanwhile, Sandeep was his usual uncanny self with miserly figures of 2/25 in four overs.

The pace trio compensated for an off-color display by the spin twins, Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. The duo combined for woeful figures of 0/77 in eight overs.

RR will now look to their batters to chase down a similar target to the one against RCB in the Eliminator. In that clash, RR hunted down a target of 173 with an over and four wickets to spare.

Should RR chase down the 176 against SRH successfully, they will advance to the final to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the same venue on Sunday, May 26.

