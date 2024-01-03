"Should retire now from international cricket instead of tolerating humiliation" - Fans upset as Ravichandran Ashwin is dropped for 2nd IND vs SA Test

Team India's senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was replaced by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the playing XI for the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town on Wednesday, January 3.

Ashwin was included in the starting XI for the Test series opener in Centurion after Jadeja was ruled out of the fixture due to a back spasm. However, the seasoned spinner lost his place as Jadeja returned to the team for the final match of the series.

Several fans took to social media, expressing their displeasure over Ashwin's absence. Here are some of the top reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Ravichandran Ashwin is currently the No. 1 ranked bowler in the ICC Rankings for Test bowlers. He did a decent job in the seam-friendly conditions in the first Test against South Africa in Centurion, picking up a single wicket while conceding 41 runs in 19 overs.

The Men in Blue lost the Boxing Day Test by an innings and 32 runs, ending their hopes of a maiden Test series win on South African soil.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur dropped as India make two changes for second Test

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat first. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur made way for Ravindra Jadeja and Mukesh Kumar.

The Proteas, on the other hand, made three changes, bringing in Tristan Stubbs, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj to replace Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, and Keegan Petersen.

India captain Rohit Sharma stated that he would have also chosen to bat first on the surface. Speaking at the toss, he said:

"Would've batted first as well. Looks a good pitch. We understand the challenge of batting first on that pitch, but nevertheless, there will be enough in the pitch for the seamers, so hopefully we'll cash in on it. Important to forget what's happened in the past. We understand the importance of getting runs on the board, and getting 20 wickets. Didn't happen in the first game but we're upbeat about what we can achieve here."

Here are the two playing XIs for the Test:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar

South Africa: Dean Elgar(c), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App