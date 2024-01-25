"Showing England how to play Bazball in India" - Fans go berserk with Yashasvi Jaiswal's counter-attack during IND vs ENG 1st Test

Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal unleashed a counter-attack on England late on Day 1 of the first Test between the two teams at the Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25.

The visitors posted 246 on the board while batting first and seemed to have momentum in their favor. However, Jaiswal caught the opposition off guard, smashing an unbeaten 76 off just 70 balls and got the hosts in a strong position at the end of play on Day 1.

Fans and some former cricketers on X were thrilled to see Yashasvi Jaiswal unleash his absolute best against England. Some even felt he showed the opposition how to play the 'Bazball' way in Indian conditions.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing England how to play Bazball in India 💥 What an incredible knock he's been playing 👏🏻," wrote one fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jaiswal has added 39* runs for the second wicket with Shubman Gill, who is unbeaten on 14. Despite losing the big wicket of Rohit Sharma, the hosts will be delighted to end Day 1 with the score reading 119/1, just 127 runs behind England's total.

Yashasvi Jaiswal didn't let debutant Tom Hartley settle

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a classy flick shot off Mark Wood to get his innings going with a boundary off the first ball. However, it was his assault on debutant Tom Hartley that took the sting out of England's attack.

Jaiswal slog-sweeped Hartley over cow corner for a six off the latter's first delivery in Test cricket and then just didn't look back. Hartley bowled nine overs, conceding as many as 63 runs and perhaps getting a reality check of how unforgiving Test cricket can be.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma will be disappointed with his shot selection as he looked well set on 24 before mistiming one into the hands of Ben Stokes at mid-on. However, he will be chuffed to bits with how well India are placed in the game at stumps.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App