"Shows why Gambhir and Gill have the faith in him" - Former India spinner’s big statement on Harshit Rana after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on pacer Harshit Rana's spell after the third ODI against Australia. The Men in Blue beat the hosts by nine wickets at Sydney on Saturday, October 25.

Ad

India bowled Australia out for 236 in 46.4 overs. Harshit Rana was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets. He returned figures of 4/39 from 8.4 overs. Harshit dismissed Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, and Josh Hazlewood.

Ashwin praised the young pacer for the way he deceived the Australian batters to get the better of them.

"If you look at Harshit Rana's bowling today, credit to him for getting those wickets. I will tell you why he got those wickets. Look at how he got Carey out, the ball before that, he bowled it slow and up, he deceived the batter. The next ball was short and wide. This is his speciality. He can surprise batters sometimes," he said on his YouTube channel 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ad

Trending

Harshit Rana's selection and constant backing has been severly criticised. Ashwin reckoned that his performance proved why India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill backed him. However, the spin legend also added that Harshit must know how to keep improving.

"He was leaking on both sides of the pitch but after he got the wicket, it shows why Gambhir and Gill have the faith in him. He has the genuine ability to take wickets. But he must know how to construct spells and get better day by day. A very young career that has a lot of promise. He has got a lot of backing and I hope he learns on the go."

Ad

Notably, Harshit ended as India's highest wicket-taker in the series. He bagged six wickets from three games at an average of 20.83 and an economy rate of 6.04.

Ashwin reflects on Indian spinners' performance, praises Washington Sundar

While Harshit Rana was the pick of the bowlers, the Indian spinners also played a key role in restricting Australia to a below-par total. Kuldeep Yadav returned figures of 1/50 from ten overs. Axar Patel was exceptional with figures of 1/18 from six overs. Washington Sundar returned figures of 2/44 from ten overs.

Ad

Ashwin credited the Indian spinners. However, he particularly praised Sundar for understanding his limitations and making the most of his skills.

"Kuldeep was not at his best but I am happy that he played. But I want to talk about Washington Sundar. Axar Patel also has to be credited. Sundar does not leave the stumps in general. But he has pulled the length back by a fraction for the left-handers but he has not done so for the right-handers. It shows you that he knows about his bowling and how he operates within his limitations. He knows that there is not much rotation. His strength is drift. He bowls exactly how he knows to bowl, understanding his strengths, and that is a lesson," he said.

Sundar was the second-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue after Harshit Rana. He picked up five wickets from three games at an average of 19 and an economy rate of 5.00.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news