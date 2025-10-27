Shreyas Iyer in Sydney ICU as rib injury worsens after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI: Reports

Team India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Sydney hospital as his rib injury has resulted in internal bleeding. The star batter sustained the injury while completing a catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday, October 25.

Shreyas Iyer looked in incredible pain from the moment he completed the catch, and had to hobble off the field with the medical staff. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued an update soon after stating that the player has been taken to a nearby hospital for scans.

A recent report by PTI mentioned that Shreyas Iyer is expected to recover in three weeks' time, but a longer window could be possible if the scans reveal a potential hairline fracture. However, in a new development, the injury has witnessed a complication in the form of internal bleeding, for which he has to spend a week in the ICU, before recovery can begin.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding," a source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity (via India Today).

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon. Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source added.

The BCCI also issued a statement on Monday, October 27, regarding Shreyas Iyer's injury, and subsequent hospitalization. The cause of the internal bleeding has been put down to a laceration injury to spleen, and the player's recovery will be closely monitored by doctors as well as the Indian team medical staff.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation," the statement read.

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

Shreyas Iyer did not play any further part in the series finale as he did not return to the field for the remainder of his innings, while India managed to scale down the target with nine wickets to spare.

Shreyas Iyer could be doubtful for the South Africa home series

The 31-year-old was already in a race against time as per the initial prognosis to be ready for the three-match home ODI series against South Africa, scheduled to begin on November 30.

But considering the fact that he has to spend a week in the ICU, with an indefinite timeline ahead of him, it is highly unlikely that he will be part of the assignment against South Africa.

The Proteas will play two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is against India from November 14 onwards.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

