"Shubman Gill Era has started"- Fans erupt as GT star produces yet another scintillating knock against CSK in Match 1 of IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill continued his stunning form in 2023, as he started the IPL 2023 season on fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Facing just 36 balls, Gill smashed a blazing 63, hitting six fours and a couple of sixes. The star opener's knock took the game away from CSK, and by the time he was dismissed, he had ensured that the game was well within GT's grasp.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Gill play some outrageously glorious shots, Some believe this could be the season where he creates multiple records. One said:

"Shubman Gill Era has started"

Here are some of the reactions:

Amey Naik @1996Amey



#GTvsCSK Shubman Gill's dream 2023 continues. A classy half Century at his happy hunting ground in Ahmedabad. He has put GT on course to win this game. Shubman Gill's dream 2023 continues. A classy half Century at his happy hunting ground in Ahmedabad. He has put GT on course to win this game.#GTvsCSK

HL @Haarrre Gaikwad & Gill firing in the same game, batting aesthetics have peaked on the opening night Gaikwad & Gill firing in the same game, batting aesthetics have peaked on the opening night

Vishesh Choudhary @ChVishesh_ Comparing Gill with other youngsters must be illegal Comparing Gill with other youngsters must be illegal 😤

kirat.13 @kirat13__ Gill is pure clsss no wonder why every ex cricketer rate him so highly. #IPL2023 Gill is pure clsss no wonder why every ex cricketer rate him so highly. #IPL2023

Rohit Sankar @imRohit_SN



#GTvCSK Saying it again, KKR were ultra dumb to dump a <23-year-old batting prodigy in Shubman Gill. Deserves to regret. Gill's big season is here hopefully🤞 Saying it again, KKR were ultra dumb to dump a <23-year-old batting prodigy in Shubman Gill. Deserves to regret. Gill's big season is here hopefully🤞 #GTvCSK

Random Cricket Stats @randomcricstat Gill and Rutu masterclass on opening night . That's a nice way to start the greatest show on Earth Gill and Rutu masterclass on opening night . That's a nice way to start the greatest show on Earth

Shafqat Shabbir @Chefkat23 Shubman Gill in IPL 2022 - 483 runs in 16 inns at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.32



Begins IPL 2023 with 63 from 36 balls in first game. Shubman Gill in IPL 2022 - 483 runs in 16 inns at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.32Begins IPL 2023 with 63 from 36 balls in first game. https://t.co/VrjjbrYuMU

Dhruvi Mendpara @_dhruvirat718_ Shubman Gill = Consistency !!

Ruler of all formats 🤴 Shubman Gill = Consistency !! Ruler of all formats 🤴 https://t.co/jgnE7iHVXT

Alaska @Aaaaaaftab ‍ 63(36) in the first innings, gill fc we're coming for the glory🥳 63(36) in the first innings, gill fc we're coming for the glory🥳❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/Uo9VjSoohH

Anam ♡ @Anam_Nishat18

" Take a chill pill , leave it on Subhman Gill "

#IPL2023 Half Century for Gill !!" Take a chill pill , leave it on Subhman Gill " Half Century for Gill !!" Take a chill pill , leave it on Subhman Gill " 😂#IPL2023 https://t.co/cLvEPwKWEE

Aaditya Narayan @AadityaN_28 With every passing game he plays in the IPL, it becomes even more clear what a big blunder it was from KKR to release Shubman Gill. He should've been locked in first, before they went ahead for talks with anyone else. With every passing game he plays in the IPL, it becomes even more clear what a big blunder it was from KKR to release Shubman Gill. He should've been locked in first, before they went ahead for talks with anyone else.

Debashish Sarangi @Plumb_infront 🤩 10.6: Shubman Gill's inside out off Jadeja is the Shot of the day for me. 10.6: Shubman Gill's inside out off Jadeja is the Shot of the day for me. 🔥👌🤩

Karthik Raj @kartcric There has been such a big gap in the stroke making of Gill and Rutu when compared to the other batsmen from both the sides. This is their year There has been such a big gap in the stroke making of Gill and Rutu when compared to the other batsmen from both the sides. This is their year

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Well played Shubman Gill - 63 (36). Continuing his supreme form, a perfect start for Gill. Well played Shubman Gill - 63 (36). Continuing his supreme form, a perfect start for Gill. https://t.co/2kVYNbkBH9

Shubman Gill shines for GT after Kane Williamson injury

Batting first, CSK posted 178-7, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92. GT were without the services of Kane Williamson in batting, as the Kiwi star hurt his knee in the first innings. He was replaced by B Sai Sudharsan, who's a talented batter but not as experienced.

That meant either Shubman Gill or Hardik Pandya had a crucial role to play in the tricky chase. Veteran finisher David Miller was also unavailable for the game, meaning that CSK needed a couple of early wickets to put the pressure on the defending champions.

That wasn't to be, though, as Gill got boundaries at regular intervals and ensured that the required run rate was always in check. Hardik had an off day, but Gill continued his merry ways and kept the CSK bowlers at bay.

Gill might want to reconsider his shot selection for the way he was dismissed, as the shot that got him dismissed probably wasn't needed at that point. However, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia ensured that the good work done by Gill and Vijay Shankar didn't go in vain, taking the team home with four deliveries to spare.

CSK, meanwhile, need to look at their death bowling options, as they once again cost them in a crunch situation.

