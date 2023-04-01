Create

"Shubman Gill Era has started"- Fans erupt as GT star produces yet another scintillating knock against CSK in Match 1 of IPL 2023

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Apr 01, 2023 01:22 IST
Shubman Gill continued his red-hot form in 2023 across formats (P.C.:iplt20.com)

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill continued his stunning form in 2023, as he started the IPL 2023 season on fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Facing just 36 balls, Gill smashed a blazing 63, hitting six fours and a couple of sixes. The star opener's knock took the game away from CSK, and by the time he was dismissed, he had ensured that the game was well within GT's grasp.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Gill play some outrageously glorious shots, Some believe this could be the season where he creates multiple records. One said:

"Shubman Gill Era has started"

Here are some of the reactions:

Shubman Gill shines for GT after Kane Williamson injury

Batting first, CSK posted 178-7, thanks to Ruturaj Gaikwad's 92. GT were without the services of Kane Williamson in batting, as the Kiwi star hurt his knee in the first innings. He was replaced by B Sai Sudharsan, who's a talented batter but not as experienced.

That meant either Shubman Gill or Hardik Pandya had a crucial role to play in the tricky chase. Veteran finisher David Miller was also unavailable for the game, meaning that CSK needed a couple of early wickets to put the pressure on the defending champions.

That wasn't to be, though, as Gill got boundaries at regular intervals and ensured that the required run rate was always in check. Hardik had an off day, but Gill continued his merry ways and kept the CSK bowlers at bay.

Gill might want to reconsider his shot selection for the way he was dismissed, as the shot that got him dismissed probably wasn't needed at that point. However, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia ensured that the good work done by Gill and Vijay Shankar didn't go in vain, taking the team home with four deliveries to spare.

CSK, meanwhile, need to look at their death bowling options, as they once again cost them in a crunch situation.

