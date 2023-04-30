"Sikandar Raza gave 'saza' to CSK" - Twitterati erupt as PBKS score three runs off final ball to complete record run chase in Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) squared off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in match number 41 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30.

CSK won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts were able to register an impressive 200-run total, thanks to opener Devon Conway's awe-inspiring 92*-run knock. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube also chipped in with valuable contributions, scoring 37 and 28, respectively.

The second half of the game proved to be even more exciting, with PBKS batters coming out all guns blazing in the run chase. While no player was able to cross the 50-run mark, the likes of Prabhsimran Singh (42), Liam Livingstone (40), Sam Curran (29) and Jitesh Sharma (21) made a significant impact with their exploits.

Punjab required nine runs off the final over. Matheesha Pathirana made it difficult for Sikandar Raza and Shahrukh Khan with his accurate yorkers. However, the two batters kept on accumulating crucial runs with singles and doubles.

The equation came down to three off one. Raza showed great composure under pressure and managed to hit the ball into the vacant backward square leg region. The two batters ran three runs to take their team to a famous four-wicket win.

Raza finished with 14 runs off seven deliveries. Many fans took to social media after the high-scoring thriller, lauding the player for his efforts. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

It is worth mentioning that this was the highest-ever run chase against CSK at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the league's history.

Raza has emerged as a valuable pick for PBKS. The all-rounder has scored 128 runs from six games, including a half-century. Furthermore, he has also picked up three wickets so far this season.

"I just wanted to run as hard as I can" - Sikandar Raza on his approach in CSK vs PBKS fixture

Speaking in the post-match interview, Sikandar Raza stated that he tried hard to clear the ropes, but wasn't able to. He revealed that his approach was to run hard between the wickets.

The 37-year-old was upbeat about seeing his team through in the close encounter. Here's what he said after the contest:

"Everytime you win a match for your team it's a good feeling. I was just looking at a lot of arms being raised in the dressing room (discussion with on-field officials prior to the final ball). No idea. Maybe it was about retiring one of the guys. I don't know."

"We said we were one boundary away from run a ball (in the final over), and if we can't get that, we'll run well. That over where Livi [Liam Livingstone] took charge and took 20 off one over, that changed momentum. When I went, I just wanted to run as hard as I can. I was trying to hit a six but wasn't succeeding."

PBKS have won five out of their nine matches in IPL 2023, the same as CSK. Following their victory over Chennai, Shikhar Dhawan and Co. moved up to fifth place in the IPL 2023 points table.

