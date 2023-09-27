"Silly to leave him out" - Fans react to Ravichandran Ashwin's absence from playing XI in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI 

Team India's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin failed to find a place in the side's playing XI for the third and final ODI of the ongoing home series against Australia. The two teams squared off at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27.

While Ashwin featured in the first two fixtures, Washington Sundar replaced him in the lineup for the third ODI. The contest is a dead rubber, as the Men in Blue have an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Several fans expressed their displeasure on social media over Ashwin's exclusion from the lineup. They suggested that the seasoned campaigner should have been given another game if he is in consideration for a place in India's World Cup 2023 squad.

Reacting to Ashwin being dropped from the playing XI, one of the fans wrote:

"Why is Ashwin not playing. Opposition clearly fears him more than any other spinner. Silly to leave him out."

While another fan wrote:

"Ashwin not playing is also an indication that he might not sit in the bus of World Cup. Whether axar is about to fit or washi is in."

Here are some top reactions:

Ravichandran Ashwin made his ODI comeback in the series opener against Australia in the absence of all-rounder Axar Patel, who was unavailable for selection due to an injury. Ashwin delivered tidy spells in the two games, bagging four wickets at an economy rate of 5.17.

India make six changes to their playing XI for the 3rd ODI vs Australia

India and Australia have made six and five changes, respectively, for the third and final encounter of the ODI series. As for the hosts, regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Mohammed Siraj returned.

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, and Ruturaj Gaikwad made way for the aforementioned names.

Australia, on the other hand, added Pat Cummins, Tanveer Sangha, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, and Mitchell Starc, leaving out Matthew Short, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

Pat Cummins won the toss for the visitors and elected to bat first. Here are the two teams' playing XIs:

Australia: Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Tanveer Sangha, Josh Hazlewood

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna