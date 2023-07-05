"Slowjara finished" - Fans roast Cheteshwar Pujara for his batting failure in Duleep Trophy 2023 semi-final

Cheteshwar Pujara failed to make an impression in the first innings of the ongoing first semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2023 between West Zone and Central Zone in Alur on Wednesday, July 5.

Pujara is representing West Zone in the domestic red-ball tournament. After being ousted from the national team, the experienced Indian batter had an opportunity to silence his detractors with a big knock.

However, he couldn't come up with a notable contribution, mustering just 28 runs off 103 balls before falling to Shivam Mavi. Following the dismissal, several fans took to social media to criticize Pujara for his underwhelming performance.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

The Furious Panda🐼 @imdeepak1207 Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shivam Mavi, Captain of Central Zone gets the wickets of Pujara 28, Sarfaraz 0 & Surya 7 in Duleep Trophy Semi.



A memorable spell to remember. Shivam Mavi, Captain of Central Zone gets the wickets of Pujara 28, Sarfaraz 0 & Surya 7 in Duleep Trophy Semi. A memorable spell to remember. https://t.co/PGCcMleDZy Some idiots were feeling sad for dropping pujara and for excluding Sarfraz twitter.com/criccrazyjohns… Some idiots were feeling sad for dropping pujara and for excluding Sarfraz twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…

Gladiator @johnsmithMA twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shivam Mavi, Captain of Central Zone gets the wickets of Pujara 28, Sarfaraz 0 & Surya 7 in Duleep Trophy Semi.



A memorable spell to remember. Shivam Mavi, Captain of Central Zone gets the wickets of Pujara 28, Sarfaraz 0 & Surya 7 in Duleep Trophy Semi. A memorable spell to remember. https://t.co/PGCcMleDZy Pujara lol @topgun_mav11 Pujara lol @topgun_mav11 twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Raj 🇮🇳 @RajAgar13163796 @CricCrazyJohns Ab bhai kis kisko important match me surya sarfraz aur pujara chahiye the wo batao @CricCrazyJohns Ab bhai kis kisko important match me surya sarfraz aur pujara chahiye the wo batao

Nitesh Chauhan 🇮🇳 @Nitesh_Chauhan7



Credit to BCCI who finally took a call. @WisdenIndia Thank You Lord Purja for all the great memories.Credit to BCCI who finally took a call. @WisdenIndia Thank You Lord Purja for all the great memories.Credit to BCCI who finally took a call.

Notably, West Zone won the toss and decided to bat first on the surface. However, they didn't have an ideal start as their top order departed cheaply. The likes of Prithvi Shaw (26), Priyank Panchal (13), Suryakumar Yadav (7), and Sarfaraz Khan's (0) failures put the side on the backfoot.

Cheteshwar Pujara didn't find a place in India's Test squad for West Indies series

Following a short break after the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final, Team India are set to play a multi-format series against West Indies in July and August.

The two cricketing nations will compete in two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squads for the red-ball and 50-over fixtures.

Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the Test team after the WTC 2023 final against Australia, where he finished with scores of 14 and 27. Rohit Sharma and Co. suffered a heartbreaking 209-run loss in the summit clash.

The two-match Test series between India and West Indies is scheduled to kick off in Roseau on July 12.

India's squads for West Indies tour

Test: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, and Navdeep Saini.

ODI: Rohit Sharma (Capt), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shardul Thakur, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, and Mukesh Kumar.

Poll : 0 votes