"Slows down the game unnecessarily"- Fans not happy with time being wasted for wide review after multiple DRS calls in GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in the fifth game of IPL 2025 on March 25 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match did not end on time due to the delay caused by DRS calls taken to review the wide calls made by the on-field umpires.

Impact Player Vijaykumar Vyshak came on the field during the second half of Gujarat Titans' innings. Playing his first match for the Punjab Kings, Vyshak focused on bowling wide deliveries outside the off-stump to Sherfane Rutherford.

Vyshak bowled a few wide balls, but there were multiple legal deliveries which Rutherford missed, resulting in dot balls. Since Vyshak bowled so many wide deliveries, there were some close calls, and with the new rules, both teams decided to take DRS for wide and no-ball every time they felt the decision was not in their favor.

Fans were unhappy with the delay caused by these DRS decisions and expressed their frustration on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

"I don't like these reviews for Wides!! Just slows down the game unnecessarily. Just get on with the game," a fan tweeted.

"Reviews for wides is too woke man at least let the on-field umpires have some sort of authority," another fan commented on X.

Another fan shared a meme to show how the on-field umpires felt when the players decided to take a DRS for a wide or no-ball.

"More TV umpire voice around, more weird this game became"- Fans want IPL 2025 organizers to shorten wide review time

The GT and PBKS players decide to take reviews whenever they felt the decision about a wide was wrong in the recent IPL 2025 clash. Since Vyshak bowled a majority of his balls way outside off stump to Rutherford, there were multiple interruptions in the game when it had entered its most exciting phase.

"Wide reviews are making this game dead and boring. More TV umpire voice around, more weird this game became," an annoyed fan wrote on X.

A fan further suggested that the organizers should find a way to make the third umpire's decisions for wide and no-ball quickly available instead of reviewing them by stopping the game every time a team asks for DRS.

"It should be made more seamless and readily available," the fan tweeted.

Looking at the success Vyshak achieved by bowling deliveries wide outside off stump against GT, more bowlers will likely adopt this strategy in IPL 2025. It will be interesting to see if the IPL 2025 organizers can find a way to make the decisions for wides quicker.

