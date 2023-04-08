"Some kind of Boycott Britishers campaign going on"- Fans react after Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Moeen Ali miss the MI vs CSK clash in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are squaring off in the 12th match of IPL 2023 tonight (April 8) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK have won one match and lost another so far in the tournament. Meanwhile, MI suffered a clinical loss against RCB in their only match.

CSK captain MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first in the high-octane contest. Star English all-rounders Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali missed out on playing XI for the Chennai side.

An injury concern ruled Stokes out, while Ali was reportedly not feeling well. MI also suffered a huge setback as their pace spearhead Jofra Archer sat out as a precaution due to a niggle.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

MI XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Ramandeep Singh, Kumar Kartikeya, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, and Sandeep Warrier are the impact substitutes for the Mumbai side.

CSK XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande

Shaik Rasheed, Ambati Rayudu, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Akash Singh, and Subhranshu Senapati are the impact substitutes for the Chennai side.

Fans observed the developments at the toss and expressed their reactions as star players like Stokes, Archer, and Moeen Ali missed the game.

Here are some of the best reactions to the matter:

"One of the most memorable venues"- CSK captain MS Dhoni on playing at Wankhede Stadium

Speaking after winning the toss, CSK skipper MS Dhoni labeled Wankhede Stadium as one of the most memorable venues. It is evident that the CSK skipper played a key role in India's victory in the 2011 ICC WC final at the same venue.

"One of the most memorable venues not only because of the 2011 World Cup but 2007 when we won (the T20 World Cup) and came back, the kind of reception we got from Mumbai was fantastic. Overall it's a fantastic place to play cricket," said Dhoni.

On the nature of the surface at the stadium, he added:

"Generally the wicket is very good, it has plenty of pace and bounce to play your shots. (On the mood in the camp) It's good but we've had a few injury concerns.

Shedding light on the reasons for the absence of Stokes and Ali in the playing XI, Dhoni said:

"Ben Stokes is not fit so he's not playing and Moeen is not well. He's also not available. In their place we've got Ajinkya Rahane and Pretorius in."

Who do you think will win tonight's contest? Sound off in the comments section.

