"Special security arrangements will be there for Pakistan" - CAB president Snehasish Ganguly on Pakistan's 2023 World Cup matches in Kolkata

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Snehasish Ganguly recently stated that there will be tighter security during Pakistan cricket team's 2023 World Cup matches in Kolkata. On Tuesday, June 27, the schedule for the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup was unveiled at an ICC event in Mumbai.

Pakistan are slated to play a couple of round-robin games at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The 1992 World Cup champions will play against Bangladesh (October 31) and England (November 12) in the city of Joy. Pakistan last played at Eden Gardens against India in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Speaking to reporters after the World Cup schedule was announced, the CAB president said Kolkata Police and West Bengal government will ensure security arrangements for Babar Azam & Co. Snehasish Ganguly stated:

"I am very confident about hosting the matches. Special security arrangements will be there for Pakistan. I think Pakistan has played previously in Kolkata. I don’t know the inside story. But their first preference is Kolkata, followed by Chennai and Bengaluru."

He added:

"I have faith on Kolkata Police. The security system will be tighter than the normal matches. I have also faith on CM Mamata Banerjee and administration."

ICC @ICC



Are you ready for it? The ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2023 is almost hereAre you ready for it? The ICC Men's @CricketWorldCup 2023 is almost here 🏆Are you ready for it? 😍 https://t.co/z8VlWfpGSo

"I have been working for the good matches" - Snehasish Ganguly

Kolkata will host a total of five matches in the quadrennial event, including the second semi-final fixture on November 16. India vs South Africa on November 5 will be an exciting clash for the home crowd.

Ganguly thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah for presenting the opportunity to CAB to host important matches, saying:

"We are satisfied. I really want to thank Jay Shah, BCCI and the ICC. I was working for the last 4 months. I have been working for the good matches. We show the designs and everything. We have got the best ground in the IPL. We never had question mark about this."

He added:

"So a lot of plus minus includes in these kinds of decisions. Jay Shah promised to give me good matches. I thanked Mr. Jay shah and BCCI that they have a good perspective about Eden gardens."

BCCI @BCCI Team India's fixtures for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023



#CWC23 #TeamIndia Team India's fixtures for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 🚨🚨 Team India's fixtures for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 👇👇 #CWC23 #TeamIndia https://t.co/LIPUVnJEeu

India will play their first match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. Meanwhile, the 2019 World Cup finalists England and New Zealand will play the tournament opener in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Poll : 0 votes