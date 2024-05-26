SRH register the lowest total in an IPL final as KKR hit top gear as bowling unit

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered an unwanted record as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) consigned them to the lowest total in an IPL final. The IPL 2024 final saw the Knight Riders skittle the SunRisers to only 113 in 18.3 overs as the bowlers were spot-on from the word go.

Before the Orange Army's 113 in the ongoing tournament decider, five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) held the unwanted record as they managed 125/9 in 20 overs during the IPL 2013 final against the Mumbai Indians. Defending a modest 148, Lasith Malinga and Mitchell Johnson produced a new-ball spell of the highest class to help Mumbai clinch their first title.

Nevertheless, the feat now belongs to the SunRisers. They came with high hopes in the IPL 2024 final but could not put on the desired score after Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat.

Trending

KKR's new-ball bowler Mitchell Starc set the tone for their side by dismissing Abhishek Sharma with a peach of a delivery for a single-figure score. Vaibhav Arora, who shared the new ball with Starc, got rid of the dangerous Travis Head, who registered his third duck in the last four innings.

Andre Russell finished as the pick of the bowlers to bowl the SunRisers Hyderabad out for 113 with nine balls to spare.

Venkatesh Iyer's half-century guided KKR to the IPL title vs SRH

Although SRH got the wicket of the in-form Sunil Narine early on, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer didn't let the SunRisers settle on what seemed like a tricky wicket. Shahbaz Ahmed scalped the wicket of Gurbaz under a bit of a controversial circumstance as ball tracking was down to refer the lbw.

Venkatesh hit the winning runs and remained unbeaten on 52 to power the Knight Riders to an eight-wicket win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback