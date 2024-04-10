St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries, Match 4

Soufriere Sulphur defeated Micoud Eagles in the third match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 on Tuesday, April 9 by five wickets. They chased down the target of 92 runs in 9.3 overs.

The fourth match between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Central Castries ended in a tie as both teams scored 107 runs each. Central Castries won the Super Over by 10 runs after making 13 runs.

Mon Repos Stars and South Castries Lions are still in the first two places with a Net Run Rate of +7.38 and +3.309, respectively. Soufriere Sulphur have jumped to third place with their win on Tuesday and have a Net Run Rate of +0.584.

Central Castries have moved to fourth place after winning the Super Over against Babonneau Leatherbacks. Babonneau Leatherbacks are in fifth place. Micoud Eagles, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, and Vieux Fort North Raiders are still in the last three places after losing their first match.

Central Castries prevail in Super Over drama against Babonneau Leatherbacks

Micoud Eagles elected to bat after winning the toss against Soufriere Sulphur. They made 91 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. None of the batters managed to score more than 25 runs for the team. Jervan Charles was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 14 runs in two overs.

Junior Henry remained unbeaten on 44 runs off 29 deliveries. His innings helped Soufriere Sulphur reach the target of 92 runs in 9.3 overs with five wickets in hand. Shervin Charles was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for nine runs in two overs.

Babonneau Leatherbacks won the toss and elected to bat in the fourth match against Central Castries. They made 107 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Johnell Eugene was the highest scorer for the team and made 53 runs off 30 deliveries. Dillan John, Tyler Sookwa, Dornan Edward, and Kymani Sexius shared a wicket apiece.

Stephen Naitram scored an unbeaten 75 runs off 33 deliveries for Central Castries. He was the only batter who scored more than 20 runs for the team. The match ended in a tie as Central Castries scored 107 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 10 overs.

Central Castries made 13 runs for the loss of one wicket in the Super Over. Babonneau Leatherbacks could make only three runs and lost the Super Over by 10 runs.

