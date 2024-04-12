St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur, Match 8

On a high-scoring day at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters defeated Central Castries by two runs in the seventh match of St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 on Friday, April 12.

Meanwhile, the Babonneau Leatherbacks successfully defended their total against the Soufriere Sulphur in the eighth game of the tournament.

Here are the 2024 St. Lucia T10 standings in paragraph format, including the team positions:

The 2024 St Lucia T10 League has seen an impressive start, with the Mon Repos Stars taking the top spot. The Stars have won both of their matches so far, earning four points and an impressive net run rate of +5.208.

In second place are the Micoud Eagles, who have won one of their two matches and sit on two points with a net run rate of +0.856. Close behind them are the Babonneau Leatherbacks, Soufriere Sulphur, South Castries Lions, and Central Castries, all tied at two points.

The Babonneau Leatherbacks hold the third position with a net run rate of +0.300, followed by Soufriere Sulphur in fourth with a net run rate of +0.029. In fifth and sixth place are the South Castries Lions (-0.056) and Central Castries (-0.100), respectively.

Seventh in the standings are the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, who have one win from two matches and a net run rate of -1.396. Rounding out the table are the Vieux Fort North Raiders, who are yet to register a win and have a net run rate of -3.888.

The Cannon Blasters defeat the Central Castries in a high-scoring thriller

In the opening match, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters opener Kimani Melius led from the front, smashing a 41-ball 102 to propel his team to 124/1 after being asked to bat first. Melius struck five fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of 248.78. For Central Castries, Dornan Edward took 1/21 in two overs.

In response, Stephen Naitram (32), Jamaal James (53), and Jaden Elibox (15) almost chased down the total set by the blasters as the Central Castries fell just short of two runs.

Bjorn Fanus, Ryan Goodman, and Tyrel Chicit picked up one wicket each for the Blasters.

In the second match, Babonneau Leatherbacks batters Johnell Eugene (19), Antoine Zayee (21), Zachary Edmund (45), and Caleb Thomas (20) made useful contributions after they decided to bat first.

Wayne Prospere scalped two, while Dalius Monrose, René Montoute, and Jervan Charles took one wicket each for the Soufriere Sulphur.

A half-century from Julian Sylvester (61 off 32) wasn't enough to overhaul the Babonneau Leatherbacks' 132/6 as the Sulphurs lost the game by six runs.

