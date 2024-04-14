St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur, Match 12

Babonneau Leatherbacks chased down an 80-run target in the 11th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 against Vieux Fort North Raiders with nine wickets in hand. Soufriere Sulphur, meanwhile, won the 12th match against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters by four wickets.

Mon Repos Stars are still in the first place and have all three of their matches matches. They have a net run rate (NRR) of +4.200. Central Castries are still in second place and have won two out of three matches. They have an NRR of +1.167.

Babonneau Leatherbacks are still in third place with two wins to their name. They have an NRR of +1.061. Soufriere Sulphur are still in fourth place and have won two out of their three matches. They have a net run rate of +0.214.

Micoud Eagles are still in fifth place and have won one out of three matches. They have an NRR of -0.104. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters are still in sixth position and have won one out of three matches. They have a net run rate of -1.094.

South Castries Lions and Vieux Fort North Raiders are still in the last two places in the points table. The Lions have won one out of three matches, while the North Raiders are yet to record a victory. They have an NRR of -1.411 and -3.382, respectively.

Dane Edward's brilliance secures victory for Babonneau Leatherbacks

Babonneau Leatherbacks won the toss against Vieux Fort North Raiders and decided to bowl first. The North Raiders scored 79 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Alleyn Prospere was the highest scorer and made 23 runs off 11 deliveries. Zachary Edmund was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for 15 runs in two overs for the Leatherbacks.

Leatherbacks took 7.5 overs to reach the 80-run target and won the match by nine wickets. Dane Edward was the highest scorer and remained unbeaten on 36 runs off 22 deliveries. Edward won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters won the toss and elected to bat against Soufriere Sulphur. They scored 110 runs for the loss of four wickets. Noelle Leo was the highest scorer, smashing 38 runs off 18 deliveries. Bradley Tisson was the pick of the bowlers and took two wickets for one run.

Soufriere Sulphur reached the target of 111 runs in 9.4 overs with four wickets in hand. Xytus Emmanuel was the highest scorer for the team and remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 18 deliveries.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!