St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs South Castries Lions, Match 2

Mon Repos Stars registered a 10-run win against Vieux Fort North Raiders in the first match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 while South Castries Lions racked up a seven-wicket win against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the second encounter of the campaign.

Mon Repos Stars started off their campaign occupying the pole position in the standings with two points at an NRR of 7.38. South Castries Lions secured the second position with two points at an NRR of 3.309.

Babonneau Leatherbacks, Central Castries, Soufriere Sulphur, and Micoud Eagles are yet to play a game in the campaign and they are occupying third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks respectively.

Meanwhile, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters settled with the seventh rank in the tally after losing their game against South Castries Lions, picking up zero points at an NRR of -3.309.

Vieuz Fort North Raiders are the new wooden spoon holders with a big defeat over Mon Repos Stars in the season opener, pocketing zero points with an NRR of -7.38.

Johnson Charles played an all-round cameo for South Castries Lions

Delving into the details of the first match, Vieux Fort North Raiders batted first after losing the toss and posted a below-par total of 51/7 in 10 overs. Jamal Lesmond claimed an impressive three-fer. Furthermore, no.3 batter Awene Edward was the top-scorer with 13 runs.

In reply, the opposition Mon Repos Stars crossed the finishing line in only 4.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Skipper Christian Charlery scored 25* runs in 14 balls with five fours while Rohan Lesmond smacked 19* runs in 11 balls with three sixes.

In the second contest of the campaign, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters posted an imposing total of 115/6 in 10 overs, thanks to Noelle Leo for top-scoring with 42 runs. Skipper Johnson Charles claimed a beautiful three-fer.

In response, South Castries Lions finished off the chase in 7.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Captain Johnson Charles shined with the willow, scoring 91* runs in 31 balls with four fours and 11 sixes to make the chase look easy.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!