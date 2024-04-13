St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Castries Lions vs Central Castries, Match 10

Mon Repos Stars defeated Micoud Eagles in the ninth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 after chasing down the 86-run target in 7.5 overs. Central Castries, meanwhile, won the ensuing match against South Castries Lions by nine wickets, chasing down 95 runs in 7.1 overs.

Mon Repos Stars are still in first place with three wins in three matches and have a net run rate (NRR) of +4.200. Central Castries have jumped to the second position from sixth. They have won two out of three matches and have an NRR of +1.167.

Babonneau Leatherbacks are still in third place with one win and one loss each. They have a net run rate of +0.300. Soufriere Sulphur are still fourth, having won one out of their two matches. They have an NRR of 0.029.

Micoud Eagles have slipped to fifth place from second and have won one out of three matches. They have an NRR of -0.104. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters have moved to sixth position from seventh and have a net run rate of -1.396. They have won and lost one match each.

South Castries Lions have slipped to seventh place from fifth and have lost two out of three matches. They have an NRR of -1.411. Vieux Fort North Raiders are still in the last position and are yet to record their first victory.

Central Castries prevail in Super Over drama against Babonneau Leatherbacks

Mon Repos Stars elected to bowl in the ninth match against Micoud Eagles. The Eagles scored 85 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. The Repos Stars chased down the target in 7.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Repos Stars' Shadrack Descartes won the Player of the Match award for scoring 47 runs off 24 deliveries.

Central Castries won the toss and elected to bowl against South Castries Lions in the 10th match. The Lions posted 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Dornan Edward was the most successful bowler and took four wickets for 12 runs.

Central Castries won the match by nine wickets in 7.1 overs. Edward won the Player of the Match award for his bowling performance.

