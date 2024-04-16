St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Vieux Fort North Raiders vs Gros Islet Cannon Blasters, Match 16

Soufriere Sulphur picked up their third win of the season after beating South Castries Lions in the 15th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast on Monday, April 15. The win has propelled them to number two on the points table.

The Lions are second from bottom, having managed just a solitary win in four matches. Vieux Fort North Raiders, meanwhile, suffered their fourth successive defeat of the tournament at the hands of Gros Islet Connon Blasters. The Raiders are languishing at the bottom of the ladder, while the Blasters are sitting in fifth with two wins.

Mon Repos Stars are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with four wins from four matches. Babonneau Leatherbacks are in third with three wins, while Micoud Eagles find themselves in sixth position with a solitary win to their name. Central Casteries occupy the fourth spot with two wins and two losses.

Soufriere Sulphur register 55-run win over South Castries Lions; Gros Islet Cannon Blasters hand Vieux Fort North Raiders fourth successive defeat

Soufriere Sulphur took on South Castries Lions in the 15th match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast on Monday. Soufriere Sulphur batted first and amassed 116 runs in 10 overs. Junior Henry emerged as the standout batter for the team, scoring 79 off 36 deliveries, including seven fours and six sixes.

In reply, South Castries Lions could only put 61 on the board, losing the game by 55 runs. Collinus Callender (12 off 18) and Kensley Paul (11 off 7) were the only batsmen to cross the double-figure mark.

Shani Mesmain was the pick of the bowlers for the Sulphur, claiming three wickets for eight runs in two overs, while Wayne Prospere and Dalius Monrose claimed two wickets each.

The 16th match of the tournament saw Vieux Fort North Raiders take on Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter. The Blasters scored 127 in their 10 overs. Jard Goodman (42 off 22) and Tyrel Chicot (46 off 23) made substantial contributions with the bat. In pursuit of the target, the Raiders were bundled out for 70. Alleyn Prospere was the highest scorer for them with 27 off 13 balls.

