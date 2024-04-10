St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries (Updated) ft. Shervin Charles

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters
Micoud Eagles faced Soufriere Sulphur in the third match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 and elected to bat after winning the toss. They made 91 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Soufriere Sulphur reached the target of 92 runs in 9.5 overs and won the match by five wickets. Shervin Charles was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for nine runs in two overs.

Babonneau Leatherbacks elected to bat in the fourth match against Central Castries and elected to bat. The Leatherbacks scored 107 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Johnell Eugene made 53 runs off 30 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

The match ended in a tie as Central Castries also scored 107 runs for the loss of four wickets. The match went into the Super Over, where Central Castries made 13 runs for the loss of one wicket. Babonneau Leatherbacks managed just three runs in the Super Over and Central Castries won by 10 runs. Stephen Naitram was the highest scorer in the match and made 76 runs off 33 deliveries.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSNORUNSHSAVGBFSR100s50s6s4s
1Johnson Charles1119191-31293.55-1114
2Stephen Naitram1117676-33230.3-149
3Johnell Eugene1115353-30176.67-143
4Junior Henry1114444-29151.72--33
5Noelle Leo11-42424222190.91--24
6Tyrel Chicot11-27272712225--22
7Christian Charlery1112525-14178.57---5
8Lanse Sammy11-23232315153.33--13
9Antoine Zayee11-1919197271.43--21
10Shervon Leo1111919-9211.11---2

Johnson Charles is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has 91 runs to his name at a strike rate of 293.55.

Stephen Naitram has jumped to second place. He made 76 runs off 33 deliveries in his first outing.

Johnell Eugene has jumped to the third position and scored 53 runs off 30 deliveries in the first match.

Junior Henry has moved to fourth place and has made 44 runs so far.

Noelle Leo has slipped to fifth place from second and made 42 runs in his first game.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMATINNSOVRRUNSWKBBIAVGECNSR4W5WMD
1Jamal Lesmond112533/51.672.54---
2Shervin Charles112933/934.54---
3Johnson Charles1122233/227.33114---
4Nyeem Rosemond112222/2116---
5Sadrack Descartes112922/94.54.56---
6Darvin Forde1121222/12666---
7Jervan Charles1121422/14776---
8Daniel Baptiste1122422/2412126---
9Dichege Henry112311/331.512---
10Dillan John1121411/1414712---

Jamal Lesmond is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and took three wickets for five runs in his first outing.

Shervin Charles has jumped to second place and has picked three wickets in his first outing.

Johnson Charles has moved to third place from second and took three wickets for 22 runs in his first outing.

Nyeem Rosemond has jumped to the fourth position and picked two wickets for two runs in his first match of the season.

Sadrack Descartes has slipped to fifth place from third and has two wickets to his name.

