St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Central Castries (Updated) ft. Shervin Charles

Micoud Eagles faced Soufriere Sulphur in the third match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 and elected to bat after winning the toss. They made 91 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Soufriere Sulphur reached the target of 92 runs in 9.5 overs and won the match by five wickets. Shervin Charles was the pick of the bowlers and took three wickets for nine runs in two overs.

Babonneau Leatherbacks elected to bat in the fourth match against Central Castries and elected to bat. The Leatherbacks scored 107 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Johnell Eugene made 53 runs off 30 deliveries and was the highest scorer.

The match ended in a tie as Central Castries also scored 107 runs for the loss of four wickets. The match went into the Super Over, where Central Castries made 13 runs for the loss of one wicket. Babonneau Leatherbacks managed just three runs in the Super Over and Central Castries won by 10 runs. Stephen Naitram was the highest scorer in the match and made 76 runs off 33 deliveries.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Johnson Charles 1 1 1 91 91 - 31 293.55 - 1 11 4 2 Stephen Naitram 1 1 1 76 76 - 33 230.3 - 1 4 9 3 Johnell Eugene 1 1 1 53 53 - 30 176.67 - 1 4 3 4 Junior Henry 1 1 1 44 44 - 29 151.72 - - 3 3 5 Noelle Leo 1 1 - 42 42 42 22 190.91 - - 2 4 6 Tyrel Chicot 1 1 - 27 27 27 12 225 - - 2 2 7 Christian Charlery 1 1 1 25 25 - 14 178.57 - - - 5 8 Lanse Sammy 1 1 - 23 23 23 15 153.33 - - 1 3 9 Antoine Zayee 1 1 - 19 19 19 7 271.43 - - 2 1 10 Shervon Leo 1 1 1 19 19 - 9 211.11 - - - 2

Johnson Charles is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has 91 runs to his name at a strike rate of 293.55.

Stephen Naitram has jumped to second place. He made 76 runs off 33 deliveries in his first outing.

Johnell Eugene has jumped to the third position and scored 53 runs off 30 deliveries in the first match.

Junior Henry has moved to fourth place and has made 44 runs so far.

Noelle Leo has slipped to fifth place from second and made 42 runs in his first game.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jamal Lesmond 1 1 2 5 3 3/5 1.67 2.5 4 - - - 2 Shervin Charles 1 1 2 9 3 3/9 3 4.5 4 - - - 3 Johnson Charles 1 1 2 22 3 3/22 7.33 11 4 - - - 4 Nyeem Rosemond 1 1 2 2 2 2/2 1 1 6 - - - 5 Sadrack Descartes 1 1 2 9 2 2/9 4.5 4.5 6 - - - 6 Darvin Forde 1 1 2 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - - 7 Jervan Charles 1 1 2 14 2 2/14 7 7 6 - - - 8 Daniel Baptiste 1 1 2 24 2 2/24 12 12 6 - - - 9 Dichege Henry 1 1 2 3 1 1/3 3 1.5 12 - - - 10 Dillan John 1 1 2 14 1 1/14 14 7 12 - - -

Jamal Lesmond is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and took three wickets for five runs in his first outing.

Shervin Charles has jumped to second place and has picked three wickets in his first outing.

Johnson Charles has moved to third place from second and took three wickets for 22 runs in his first outing.

Nyeem Rosemond has jumped to the fourth position and picked two wickets for two runs in his first match of the season.

Sadrack Descartes has slipped to fifth place from third and has two wickets to his name.

