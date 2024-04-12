St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Babonneau Leatherbacks vs Soufriere Sulphur (updated) ft. Julian Sylvester

The seventh match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 took place on Thursday, April 11, between Central Castries and Gros Islet Cannon Blasters. Batting first, the Gros Islet Cannon Blasters scored 124 in their 10 overs thanks to Kimani Melius's sensational knock of 102 from 41 deliveries.

In reply, Central Castries fell two runs short of the target. Jamaal James played a stellar knock of 53 from 28 balls while Stephen Naitram amassed 32 off 14.

The ninth match of the tournament took place between Babonneau Leatherbacks and Soufriere Sulphur. The former batted first and scored 132 in their 10 overs. Zachary Edmund was the standout batter, playing a stunning knock of 45 off 19 balls. Wayne Prospere was the pick of the bowlers for Soufriere Sulphur, claiming two wickets for 13 runs in two overs.

Soufriere Sulphur fought hard with the bat in pursuit of the target but fell six runs short in the end. Despite wickets falling regularly, Julian Sylvester scored a brilliant 61 off 32 balls to take his side close.

St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 2 2 1 108 76 108 47 229.79 - 1 6 13 2 Kimani Melius 2 2 1 103 102 103 44 234.09 1 - 12 5 3 Johnson Charles 2 2 1 102 91 102 37 275.68 - 1 12 5 4 Johnell Eugene 2 2 1 72 53 72 40 180 - 1 6 4 5 Jamaal James 2 2 1 68 53 68 39 174.36 - 1 5 6 6 Julian Sylvester 2 2 1 68 61 68 44 154.55 - 1 4 4 7 Christian Charlery 2 2 1 67 42 67 36 186.11 - - 4 7 8 Junior Henry 2 2 1 55 44 55 34 161.76 - - 4 4 9 Shervin Charles 2 2 - 53 38 26.5 33 160.61 - - 2 4 10 Hazel Charlery 2 2 1 47 28 47 34 138.24 - - 5 1

Stephen Naitram is sitting in pole position with 108 runs while Kimani Melius is following closely behind with 103 runs. At number three is Johnson Charles with 102 runs, while Johnell Eugene finds himself in fourth with 72 runs.

The fifth and sixth positions are occupied by Jamaal James (68) and Julian Sylvester (68), respectively. Christian Charlery occupies the number seven spot with 67 runs, followed by Junior Henry (55) at eighth.

Shervin Charles (53) is at ninth, while Hazel Charlery rounds out the top 10 with 47 runs to his name.

St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Shervin Charles 2 2 4 23 7 4/14 3.29 5.75 3.43 1 - - 2 Jamal Lesmond 2 2 4 21 6 3/5 3.5 5.25 4 - - - 3 Nyeem Rosemond 2 2 4 32 4 2/2 8 8 6 - - - 4 Johnson Charles 2 2 3 38 4 3/22 9.5 12.67 4.5 - - - 5 Jervan Charles 2 2 3 28 3 2/14 9.33 9.33 6 - - - 6 Sadrack Descartes 2 2 4 19 2 2/9 9.5 4.75 12 - - - 7 Hazel Charlery 2 2 4 24 2 1/3 12 6 12 - - - 8 Wayne Prospere 2 2 4 24 2 2/13 12 6 12 - - - 9 Sky Laffeuille 2 2 4 26 2 1/8 13 6.5 12 - - - 10 Dichege Henry 2 2 3 20 2 1/3 10 6.67 9 - - -

Shervin Charles has the most wickets (7) in the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024. Jamal Lesmond is second with six wickets, followed by Nyeem Rosemond (4), Johnson Charles (4), and Jervan Charles (3) occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

At number six is Sadrack Descartes with two wickets, followed by Hazel Charles (2) at seven. The eighth, ninth, and 10th spots are occupied by Wayne Prospere (2), Sky Laffeuille (2), and Dichege Henry (2), respectively.

