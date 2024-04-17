St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Central Castries vs Soufriere Sulphur (Updated) ft. Stephen Naitram and Jamal Lesmond

Babonneau Leatherbacks took on Mon Repos Stars in the 17th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 and decided to bat first after winning the toss. They made 92 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 10 overs. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team. Jamal Lesmond was the pick of the bowlers for the Repos Stars, taking three wickets for 12 runs in two overs.

The Repos Stars reached the 93-run target in just 7.5 overs with six wickets in hand. Rohan Lesmond smashed 48 runs off 14 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Central Castries elected to bowl in the 18th match of the tournament against Soufriere Sulphur. Junior Henry and Julian Sylvester made 40-plus runs each. They helped the Sulphur post 131 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets. Tyler Sookwa picked all three wickets and gave away 18 runs in his two overs.

Stephen Naitram hit 54 runs off 14 deliveries, paving the way for Castries’ win. Castries took 9.3 overs to reach the target of 132 runs with six wickets in hand. Naitram won the Player of the Match award for his batting performance.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 5 5 2 245 76 81.67 100 245 - 3 18 25 2 Junior Henry 5 5 2 183 79 61 100 183 - 1 11 20 3 Johnell Eugene 5 5 1 179 53 44.75 100 179 - 1 16 10 4 Kimani Melius 4 4 1 154 102 51.33 73 210.96 1 - 14 13 5 Julian Sylvester 5 5 1 147 61 36.75 76 193.42 - 1 13 8 6 Sadrack Descartes 5 4 1 130 58 43.33 68 191.18 - 1 11 7 7 Jamaal James 5 5 1 122 53 30.5 75 162.67 - 1 8 11 8 Johnson Charles 4 4 1 116 91 38.67 47 246.81 - 1 14 5 9 Shervin Charles 4 4 - 115 39 28.75 66 174.24 - - 6 9 10 Jard Goodman 4 4 - 100 42 25 68 147.06 - - 8 7

Stephen Naitram is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 245 runs in five innings at an average of 81.67.

Junior Henry has jumped to second place from fourth and has amassed 183 runs in five outings.

Johnell Eugene is still the third-highest run-scorer, having made 179 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 179.

Kimani Melius has slipped to fourth place from second with 154 runs in four innings at an average of 51.33.

Julian Sylvester has jumped to the fifth position from 10th and has scored 147 runs in five games at an average of 36.75.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jamal Lesmond 5 5 9 58 11 3/5 5.27 6.44 4.91 - - - 2 Tyler Sookwa 5 5 10 94 7 3/18 13.43 9.4 8.57 - - - 3 Shervin Charles 4 4 6 70 7 4/14 10 11.67 5.14 1 - - 4 Bronte Bess 5 5 10 93 6 2/9 15.5 9.3 10 - - - 5 Dalius Monrose 5 5 9 94 6 2/13 15.67 10.44 9 - - - 6 Dornan Edward 5 5 8 88 6 4/12 14.67 11 8 1 - - 7 Wayne Prospere 4 4 8 49 5 2/5 9.8 6.13 9.6 - - - 8 Nyeem Rosemond 5 5 10 66 5 2/2 13.2 6.6 12 - - - 9 Sadrack Descartes 5 5 10 90 5 2/9 18 9 12 - - - 10 Antoine Zayee 5 5 9 88 5 2/13 17.6 9.78 10.8 - - -

Jamal Lesmond is still at the top of the wicket-taking list with 11 wickets in five games at an average of 5.27.

Tyler Sookwa has jumped to second place and has taken seven wickets at an average of 13.43 in five matches.

Shervin Charles has slipped to third position from second. He has taken seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 11.67.

Bronte Bess has moved to fourth place from third with six wickets in four matches at an average of 15.50.

Dalius Monrose has jumped to the fifth spot from sixth and has taken six wickets in five outings at an economy rate of 10.44.

