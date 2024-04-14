St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs Soufriere Sulphur (Updated) ft. Xytus Emmanuel

Babonneau Leatherbacks defeated Vieux Fort North Raiders in the 11th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 by nine wickets. They chased down the target of 80 runs in 7.5 overs. Dane Edward scored 36 runs off 22 deliveries for the Leatherbacks and won the Player of the Match award.

Soufriere Sulphur chased down the target of 111 runs against Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the 12th match by four wickets. Xytus Emmanuel was the highest scorer for Soufriere Sulphur and made 42 runs off 18 deliveries. Bradley Tisson was the pick of the bowlers for Soufriere Sulphur and took two wickets for just one run in one over.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 3 3 2 160 76 160 67 238.81 - 2 10 19 2 Kimani Melius 3 3 1 138 102 69 63 219.05 1 - 14 10 3 Johnson Charles 3 3 1 116 91 58 45 257.78 - 1 14 5 4 Jamaal James 3 3 1 109 53 54.5 60 181.67 - 1 8 9 5 Johnell Eugene 3 3 1 105 53 52.5 62 169.35 - 1 8 7 6 Julian Sylvester 3 3 1 95 61 47.5 54 175.93 - 1 7 5 7 Noelle Leo 3 3 1 80 42 40 41 195.12 - - 5 7 8 Shervin Charles 3 3 - 76 38 25.33 41 185.37 - - 5 4 9 Xytus Emmanuel 3 3 1 73 42 36.5 30 243.33 - - 3 11 10 Christian Charlery 3 3 1 67 42 33.5 39 171.79 - - 4 7

Stephen Naitram is still the leading run-scorers' charts in the tournament and has made 160 runs in three matches at an average of 160.

Kimani Melius has jumped to second place from fourth position. He has 138 runs to his name in three games at an average of 69.

Johnson Charles has slipped to third position from second. He has amassed a total of 116 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 257.78.

Jamaal James is still in fourth place and has scored 109 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 181.67.

Johnell Eugene has jumped to fifth position from sixth and has made 105 runs in three games at a strike rate of 169.35.

Xytus Emmanuel has jumped to ninth position and has scored 73 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 243.33.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Shervin Charles 3 3 5 42 7 4/14 6 8.4 4.29 1 - - 2 Jamal Lesmond 3 3 5 29 6 3/5 4.83 5.8 5 - - - 3 Dornan Edward 3 3 6 57 6 4/12 9.5 9.5 6 1 - - 4 Nyeem Rosemond 3 3 6 35 5 2/2 7 5.83 7.2 - - - 5 Bronte Bess 3 3 6 47 4 2/9 11.75 7.83 9 - - - 6 Darvin Forde 3 3 5.4 55 4 2/12 13.75 9.71 8.5 - - - 7 Johnson Charles 3 2 3 38 4 3/22 9.5 12.67 4.5 - - - 8 Sadrack Descartes 3 3 6 38 3 2/9 12.67 6.33 12 - - - 9 Ryan Goodman 3 3 4.5 33 3 1/10 11 6.83 9.67 - - - 10 Hazel Charlery 3 3 6 44 3 1/3 14.67 7.33 12 - - -

Shervin Charles is still the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and has picked up seven scalps in three matches at an average of six.

Jamal Lesmond is still in second place and has taken six wickets in three games at an economy of 5.80.

Dornan Edward is still the third-highest wicket-taker and has six wickets to his name in three games at an average of 9.50.

Nyeem Rosemond has jumped to the fourth position from fifth. He has five wickets to his name in three games at an economy of 5.83.

Bronte Bess has moved to fifth place from fourth and has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy of 7.83.

