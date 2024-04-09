St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Gros Islet Cannon Blasters vs South Castries Lions (Updated) ft. Johnson Charles

Mon Repos Stars secured a 10-run win over Vieux Fort North Raiders in the first game of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 while South Castries Lions registered a seven-wicket win over Gros Islet Cannon Blasters in the second match.

Moving into the details of the first match, Vieux Fort North Raiders batted first and racked up a total of 51/7 in 10 overs. Jamal Lesmond scalped an impressive three-fer.

In response, Mon Repos Stars finished off the game in only 4.1 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Captain Christian Charlery scored 25* runs in 14 balls with five fours.

In the second encounter, Gros Islet Cannon Blasters notched up a dominating total of 115/6 in 10 overs, courtesy of Noelle Leo top-scoring with 42 runs. Johnson Charles pocketed a beautiful three-fer.

In reply, South Castries Lions sealed the deal in 7.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Opener and captain Johnson Charles starred with the bat, scoring 91* runs in 31 balls with four fours and 11 sixes.

Without any further delay, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Johnson Charles 1 1 1 91 91 - 31 293.55 - 1 11 4 2 Noelle Leo 1 1 - 42 42 42 22 190.91 - - 2 4 3 Tyrel Chicot 1 1 - 27 27 27 12 225 - - 2 2 4 Christian Charlery 1 1 1 25 25 - 14 178.57 - - - 5 5 Rohan Lesmond 1 1 1 19 19 - 11 172.73 - - 3 - 6 Zidane Arthur 1 1 1 18 18 - 5 360 - - 1 3 7 Awene Edward 1 1 - 13 13 13 22 59.09 - - - 2 8 Alleyn Prospere 1 1 - 11 11 11 7 157.14 - - - 2 9 Bolton Sayers 1 1 - 11 11 11 8 137.5 - - - 1 10 Jard Goodman 1 1 - 10 10 10 12 83.33 - - - 2

Johnson Charles started off the competition as the leading run-scorer with 91 runs while Noelle Leo is the second leading run-scorer with 42 runs. Tyrel Chicot was propelled to the third rank with 27 runs.

Christian Charlery (25), Rohan Lesmond (19), Zidane Arthur (18), Awene Edward (13), Alley Prospere (11), Bolton Sayers (11) and Jard Goodman (10) secured the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th positions respectively.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jamal Lesmond 1 1 2 5 3 3/5 1.67 2.5 4 - - - 2 Johnson Charles 1 1 2 22 3 3/22 7.33 11 4 - - - 3 Sadrack Descartes 1 1 2 9 2 2/9 4.5 4.5 6 - - - 4 Darvin Forde 1 1 2 12 2 2/12 6 6 6 - - - 5 Daniel Baptiste 1 1 2 24 2 2/24 12 12 6 - - - 6 Dichege Henry 1 1 2 3 1 1/3 3 1.5 12 - - - 7 Kensley Paul 1 1 2 16 1 1/16 16 8 12 - - - 8 Bronte Bess 1 1 2 16 1 1/16 16 8 12 - - - 9 Ryan Goodman 1 1 0.5 10 1 1/10 10 12 5 - - -

Jamal Lesmond scalped an impressive three-fer to secure the top spot in the wickets standings at 1.67 while Johnson Charles picked up three wickets at 7.33 to occupy the second rank.

Sadrack Descartes (2), Darvin Forde (2), and Daniel Baptiste (2) occupied the third, fourth, and fifth ranks at 4.5, 6, and 12 respectively.

Dichege Henry (1), Kensley Henry (1), Bonte Bess (1) and Ryan Goodman (1) secured the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth positions at 3, 16, 16 and 10, respectively.

