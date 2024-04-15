St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Micoud Eagles vs Babonneau Leatherbacks (Updated) ft. Shadrack Descartes

Mon Repos Stars won the toss and decided to bowl in the 13th match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 against Central Castries. The Castries scored 105 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. The Repos Stars reached the target on the last delivery of their innings. Shadrack Descartes was the highest scorer with 58 runs off 30 deliveries. Josan James was the pick of the bowlers for the Castries, taking three wickets for 20 runs in two overs.

Micoud Eagles opted to bowl in the 14th game against Babonneau Leatherbacks. The Leatherbacks scored 115 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. The Eagles could make 105 runs for the loss of seven wickets and lost the match by 10 runs.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 4 4 2 191 76 95.5 86 222.09 - 2 12 21 2 Johnell Eugene 4 4 1 153 53 51 86 177.91 - 1 14 8 3 Kimani Melius 3 3 1 138 102 69 63 219.05 1 - 14 10 4 Sadrack Descartes 4 3 1 124 58 62 64 193.75 - 1 10 7 5 Jamaal James 4 4 1 122 53 40.67 73 167.12 - 1 8 11 6 Johnson Charles 3 3 1 116 91 58 45 257.78 - 1 14 5 7 Shervin Charles 4 4 - 115 39 28.75 66 174.24 - - 6 9 8 Julian Sylvester 3 3 1 95 61 47.5 54 175.93 - 1 7 5 9 Noelle Leo 3 3 1 80 42 40 41 195.12 - - 5 7 10 Xytus Emmanuel 3 3 1 73 42 36.5 30 243.33 - - 3 11

Stephen Naitram is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament and has scored 191 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 222.09.

Johnell Eugene has jumped to second place from fifth with 153 runs in four innings at an average of 51.

Kimani Melius has jumped to the third position from fifth and has made 138 runs in three innings at an average of 69.

Sadrack Descartes has jumped to fourth place and has scored 124 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 193.75.

Jamaal James has moved to fifth position from fourth and has 122 runs to his name in four innings at an average of 40.67.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Jamal Lesmond 4 4 7 46 8 3/5 5.75 6.57 5.25 - - - 2 Shervin Charles 4 4 6 70 7 4/14 10 11.67 5.14 1 - - 3 Bronte Bess 4 4 8 75 6 2/9 12.5 9.38 8 - - - 4 Dornan Edward 4 4 7 76 6 4/12 12.67 10.86 7 1 - - 5 Nyeem Rosemond 4 4 8 43 5 2/2 8.6 5.38 9.6 - - - 6 Josan James 3 2 3 25 4 3/20 6.25 8.33 4.5 - - - 7 Hazel Charlery 4 4 8 67 4 1/3 16.75 8.38 12 - - - 8 Tyler Sookwa 4 4 8 76 4 2/15 19 9.5 12 - - - 9 Darvin Forde 3 3 5.4 55 4 2/12 13.75 9.71 8.5 - - - 10 Johnson Charles 3 2 3 38 4 3/22 9.5 12.67 4.5 - - -

Jamal Lesmond has jumped to first place from second and has picked eight wickets in four games at an average of 5.75.

Shervin Charles has slipped to second position from first. He has taken seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 11.67.

Bronte Bess has moved to third place from fifth and has picked six wickets in four matches at an average of 12.50.

Dornan Edward has slipped to the fourth position from third and has taken six wickets in four outings at an economy rate of 10.86.

Nyeem Rosemond has slipped to fifth place from fourth and has five wickets to his name in four games at a strike rate of 9.60.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!