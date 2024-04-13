St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Castries Lions vs Central Castries (Updated) ft. Stephen Naitram

Mon Repos Stars decided to bowl in the ninth match of the St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 against Micoud Eagles. The Eagles scored 85 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. Repos Stars then hunted down the target in 7.5 overs with eight wickets in hand. Shadrack Descartes scored 47 runs off 24 deliveries for Repos Stars and won the Player of the Match award.

Central Castries, meanwhile, faced South Castries Lions in the 10th match and decided to bowl after winning the toss. The Lions scored 94 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Dornan Edward was the pick of the bowlers for the Castries, taking four wickets for 12 runs in two overs. Stephen Naitram remained unbeaten on 52 runs off 20 deliveries and helped Central Castries win the match by nine wickets in 7.1 overs.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG BF SR 100s 50s 6s 4s 1 Stephen Naitram 3 3 2 160 76 160 67 238.81 - 2 10 19 2 Johnson Charles 3 3 1 116 91 58 45 257.78 - 1 14 5 3 Jamaal James 3 3 1 109 53 54.5 60 181.67 - 1 8 9 4 Kimani Melius 2 2 1 103 102 103 44 234.09 1 - 12 5 5 Shervin Charles 3 3 - 76 38 25.33 41 185.37 - - 5 4 6 Johnell Eugene 2 2 1 72 53 72 40 180 - 1 6 4 7 Julian Sylvester 2 2 1 68 61 68 44 154.55 - 1 4 4 8 Christian Charlery 3 3 1 67 42 33.5 39 171.79 - - 4 7 9 Sadrack Descartes 3 2 1 66 47 66 34 194.12 - - 4 6 10 Xavier Gabriel 2 2 - 59 30 29.5 33 178.79 - - 7 3

Stephen Naitram is still the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 160 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 238.81.

Johnson Charles has moved to second place from third and has amassed 116 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 257.78.

Jamaal James has jumped to third place from fifth with 109 runs in three matches at an average of 54.50.

Kimani Melius has slipped to fourth position from second and has 103 runs to his name in two games at a strike rate of 234.09.

Shervin Charles has jumped to fifth place from ninth and has made 76 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 185.37.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player MAT INNS OVR RUNS WK BBI AVG ECN SR 4W 5W MD 1 Shervin Charles 3 3 5 42 7 4/14 6 8.4 4.29 1 - - 2 Jamal Lesmond 3 3 5 29 6 3/5 4.83 5.8 5 - - - 3 Dornan Edward 3 3 6 57 6 4/12 9.5 9.5 6 1 - - 4 Bronte Bess 3 3 6 47 4 2/9 11.75 7.83 9 - - - 5 Nyeem Rosemond 2 2 4 32 4 2/2 8 8 6 - - - 6 Johnson Charles 3 2 3 38 4 3/22 9.5 12.67 4.5 - - - 7 Sadrack Descartes 3 3 6 38 3 2/9 12.67 6.33 12 - - - 8 Hazel Charlery 3 3 6 44 3 1/3 14.67 7.33 12 - - - 9 Jervan Charles 2 2 3 28 3 2/14 9.33 9.33 6 - - - 10 Wayne Prospere 2 2 4 24 2 2/13 12 6 12 - - -

Shervin Charles is still at the top of the wicket-taking list with seven wickets in three matches at an economy of 8.40.

Jamal Lesmond is still the second-highest wicket-taker, picking up six wickets in three games at an average of 4.83.

Dornan Edward has jumped to the third position and has taken six wickets in three outings at an economy of 9.50.

Bronte Bess has moved to fourth place with four wickets in three matches at an average of 11.75.

Nyeem Rosemond has slipped to fifth place from third and has four wickets to his name in two games at a strike rate of 6.

