"Starc, Archer, Bumrah!"- Fans erupt as Mitchell Starc declares his return to IPL after nine years

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc has revealed that he will be putting his name in the IPL 2024 auction in a bid to feature in the next edition of arguably the greatest franchise T20 league in the world.

Starc last played in the IPL in 2015 when he represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and has played 27 games in the league. He was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018 but pulled out of the league due to injury.

While Mitchell Starc has been away from the IPL for a while now citing the importance to keep himself fresh for Test cricket, he feels it will be the perfect dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup next year.

Here's what he said on the Willow Talk Cricket Podcast:

"Look it's been eight years. I'm definitely going back in [next] year. Amongst other things, it's a great lead-up to the T20 World Cup. So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup. And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year…in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in."

Fans on X are excited to see Mitchell Starc return to the league after nine years.

Mitchell Starc on his future goals

Test cricket has always been the priority for Mitchell Starc and he has been sensational in ODI World Cups too, ending up as the highest wicket-taker in both the editions that he has featured in.

Here's what he had to say on his near future:

"Not just get to 100, I'd like to be good enough to be picked for 100 Tests. And then the big one obviously in a couple of weeks is the World Cup, which in India just goes to another level. I try not to look too far ahead with anything. Obviously, we want to do well in the World Cup. Then we've got five Test matches here in Australia and then I haven't actually played a Test in New Zealand, so hopefully I'm on that tour and look forward to that challenge as well."

Starc putting his hat in the ring will definitely have put a number of IPL franchises on alert and it is likely to produce another massive bidding war for the speedster's services.