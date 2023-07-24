"Stop wasting time on IND/WI" - Anupam Mittal tells cricket fans to watch Ashes instead of India vs West Indies

People group founder Anupam Mittal made an interesting comment about Test cricket yesterday (July 23) on Twitter. The Shark Tank India judge told cricket fans on the social media platform not to waste their time watching the India vs West Indies Test matches but instead watch the Ashes.

Test cricket is back in full swing this month. Along with India vs West Indies and Ashes 2023, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test series is also underway right now. Since the timings of some sessions clash with each other, fans have been finding it difficult to keep up with all the matches.

Sharing his views on Twitter, Anupam Mittal wrote:

"Stop wasting time on Ind/WI & watch the Ashes … England has redefined the game it invented over 400 yrs back."

The fourth Test of Ashes 2023 ended yesterday in Manchester. No play was possible on the fifth day because of heavy rain at the Emirates Old Trafford. England seemed to be in a winning position, heading into the final day of the fourth Test, but they had to settle for a draw.

"Can we order some sunshine please?" - Anupam Mittal commented on weather in Manchester

Anupam Mittal enjoyed the 'Bazball' approach shown by England in Ashes. In his view, England redefined the game which they invented 400 years ago. However, Mittal was not happy to see rain abandon the fifth day of the Manchester Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

"what a bummer (rain emoji) can we order some (sunshine emoji) pls?" Mittal tweeted.

Australia retained the Ashes courtesy of the draw yesterday at Emirates Old Trafford. The Aussies have a 2-1 lead with one more Test remaining. The final Test of Ashes 2023 will begin on July 27 at the Kennington Oval.

