"Strategy is aimed at providing an opportunity for KL Rahul" - Fans react to Jitesh Sharma being excluded from IND vs AFG 3rd T20I 

Team India made as many as three changes for the third and final T20I against Afghanistan in Bangalore on January 17. The game will also be India's final T20I before the World Cup at the West Indies and U.S.A in June.

One of the changes was wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma getting replaced by Sanju Samson for this contest. The 30-year-old played the first two games of the series and scored a crucial 31 off 20 deliveries in the first T20I. However, Jitesh played an ill-advised shot to be dismissed for naught in the second outing in Indore.

Since debuting for India at the Asian Games last year, the aggressive right-hander has predominantly batted at Nos. 5 and 6 as an enforcer for the side. It has led to Jitesh often going after the bowling from ball one, evidenced by his low average of only 14.28 with the highest score of 35 in nine matches.

Yet, his strike rate of over 147 indicates that Jitesh played his role to perfection despite the inconsistencies. The Punjab Kings batter earned his India cap thanks to his ability to play quickfire cameos that he showcased in the last two IPLs with a strike rate of 163.64 and 156.06 in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

However, the wicketkeeper spot in the Indian T20I side is as competitive as any, with Samson, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, and potentially Rishabh Pant all in the mix. It begs the question of whether the team management has rested Jitesh to provide Samson an opportunity or dropped him due to a lack of consistency.

The reactions were similarly mixed from fans on Twitter, and below are some of the best ones:

Team India look to maintain their unbeaten run in T20Is against Afghanistan

Team India have dominated Afghanistan in the shortest format, winning all six games so far. Coming off a dominant 4-1 win against Australia and a 1-1 result against South Africa in their previous two T20I series, the Men in Blue won the opening two games convincingly by six wickets.

While Shivam Dube has been the star with the bat, Axar Patel has continued his excellent run with the ball.

That said, India started poorly in the third T20I, losing four wickets inside the powerplay. Among those dismissed were the in-form duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. Surprisingly, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a golden duck as was the incoming Sanju Samson.

India are reeling at 30/4 in six overs, with skipper Rohit Sharma waging a lone battle and Rinku Singh joining him.

