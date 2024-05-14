"Stubbs is the successor of ABD, the batter not Markram or Dewald Brevis" - Fans hail DC batter for breathtaking knock vs LSG in IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Tristan Stubbs produced another finishing masterclass against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Delhi on May 14. His knock helped the home side post a 200+ total on the board.

Stubbs walked in when the DC innings lost momentum at 111/3 in the 12th over. However, the 23-year-old continued his blistering batting form, smashing 57 off 25 balls to propel the side to a massive score of 208/4 in 20 overs.

The magnificent knock included three boundaries and four maximums, increasing his overall run tally for the 2024 IPL season to 378 in 14 games. It was also Stubbs' third half-century of the tournament in which he has struck an incredible rate of almost 191.

The talented South African was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) setup from 2022 to 2023 but played only four games. Finally showcasing his majestic ball-striking ability, Tristan Stubbs' reputation as a fearsome reputation has been on full display.

Fans on Twitter hailed the right-handed batter for another sensational finish, calling him one of the players to watch out for in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Here are some of the best reactions:

Stubbs continued to be praised by the fans with one saying:

"Stubbs is best finisher in the world by some distance."

"DC must retain Tristan Stubbs. He’ll very soon be unanimously regarded as a top 3 T20 middle order batsman in the world. Been phenomenal this season," tweeted a fan.

"Tristan Stubbs is an absolute powerhouse at the plate! His batting skills are insane, making it look easy to smash sixes with that monster bat. It's pure exhilaration watching him dominate like this!," a fan said.

"Quite tough when I walked in" - Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs admitted that the going was tough when he walked into the crease to join skipper Rishabh Pant. The youngster was only on seven from nine deliveries at one stage before exploding for 50 off his next 16 balls to provide the side a strong finish.

At the innings break, Stubbs said to the broadcasters:

"It was quite tough when I walked in. I could not get myself on some intensity, but once I got going it started to flow. I always feel like I can give myself a bit of time and then catch up. You never know on this ground, but it is stopping a bit and hopefully it is enough. Just playing in front of so many people is incredible."

With only six wins in 13 outings, DC must win the LSG clash to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. LSG have just begun their run-chase poorly, with skipper KL Rahul being dismissed in the opening over for five off three balls.

