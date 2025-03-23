SunRisers break their own record to register 2nd highest total in IPL history during SRH vs RR 2025 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) once again registered their name in the history books as they begin their IPL 2025 campaign against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday, March 23. They registered the second-highest total in the T20 league, missing out on just one run to equal their highest-ever score.

Ad

After being asked to bat first, the Orange army posted 286/6 against the Royals in their allotted 20 overs. Travis Head provided a promising start for the SunRisers, smashing 67 runs off 31 balls at a staggering strike rate of 216.13. He shared a 45-run partnership with Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket.

Ishan Kishan then joined Head in the carnage with a quickfire 106* off 47 balls, comprising six maximums and 11 boundaries. The duo shared an 85-run partnership for the second wicket to leave RR in disarray. Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klassen also joined the party with 30 (15) and 34 (14), respectively.

Ad

Trending

This is their second-highest total in the history of IPL. Last year, they posted 287/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which is the highest total in the tournament.

Highest IPL totals:

SRH: 287/3 vs RCB in 2024 SRH: 286/6 vs RR in 2025 SRH: 277/3 vs DC in 2024 KKR: 272/7 vs DC in 2024 SRH: 266/7 vs DC in 2024

On the other hand, Jofra Archer registered an unwanted record, conceding the most runs by a bowler in an innings in IPL history. The English pacer conceded 76 runs without picking up any wickets in his four overs. With that, Archer eclipsed Mohit Sharma, who leaked 73 while playing for the Gujarat Titans (GT) against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2024.

Ad

“Happy to get that first hundred” – Ishan Kishan on maiden IPL century

Ishan Kishan expressed his gratitude after smashing his maiden IPL century. The wicketkeeper-batter said in the mid-match show (via Cricbuzz):

“Feels good, it was coming for a while. Wanted to get this last season but happy to get that first hundred. The team has put their faith in me, and I want to do my best for them. The captain has given us all a lot of freedom and confidence, hats off to the management.”

Ad

“When Abhishek and Head started, they gave a lot of confidence to us batters in the dugout. The pitch was looking good and we were just trying to get them under pressure,” he added.

Ishan Kishan was bought by SRH for a whopping INR 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Follow the SRH vs RR live score and updates here

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback