"Sunrisers were decîmated by two Iyers" - Fans hail Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer for match-winning partnership in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batters Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer produced match-winning half-centuries in Qualifier 1 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Ahmedabad on May 21. Chasing a modest 160 for victory, KKR got off to the perfect start at 44/0 in the fourth over.

However, both openers fell within the next 23 runs, bringing Venkatesh and Shreyas together at 67/2 in the seventh over. The former took the impetus by smashing the SRH bowlers to reach his half-century off just 28 deliveries.

Yet, Sheyas wasn't to be left behind as he took on Travis Head to race from 36 to 58 in only four balls with three sixes and a boundary. He finished unbeaten on 58 from 24 balls and the partnership between the duo remained unbroken on 94 from 44 deliveries.

KKR eventually completed the run-chase with eight wickets and 38 deliveries to spare to advance to the IPL 2024 final.

Fans on Twitter praised the Iyer duo for their fireworks with the below reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans continued praising Shreyas and Venkatesh Iyer, with one saying:

"So proud of Iyers. They played absolutely stunningly today."

"god bless the iyers - shreyas & veeenkatesh they just smashed it to all parts of the groundddd," tweeted a fan.

"Apologies to both Iyers for all the disrespect. But today both of you have led us to another final with dominant innings. Also thanks to starcy, what a perfo, Showed he has still got it," a fan said.

"I don't know Tamil, but I understand. Venky speaks in Tamil, I reply in Hindi" - Shreyas Iyer

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer said the communication during his partnership with Venkatesh Iyer happened in Tamil and Hindi after the victory over SRH in Qualifier 1.

While Shreyas has scored 345 runs at an average of 38.33 this season, Venkatesh has amassed 318 runs at an average of 39.75.

After KKR's thumping win, an elated Shreyas Iyer said at the post-match presentation:

"Elated by the performance, the responsibility was important, we stood for each other, extremely happy with the performances. We had to make sure we carry forward the same run rate. I don't know tamil, but I understand. Venky speaks in tamil, I reply in hindi (on the communication between him and Venkatesh Iyer)."

The top-seeded KKR advanced to the final with this massive victory and will await their opponent - one of the Rajasthan Royals, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and SRH. The summit clash will be played in Chennai on Sunday, May 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback