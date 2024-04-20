Sunrisers Hyderabad register the highest powerplay score in T20 cricket during the 2024 IPL game against Delhi Capitals

Sunrisers Hyderabad registered the highest-ever powerplay score in the history of T20 cricket as they scored 125 runs in the first six overs (125-0) of their innings during the 2024 IPL clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday evening, April 20.

The hapless Delhi Capitals bowlers were taken to the cleaners as openers Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma smashed them all over the park.

Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first on winning the toss in the franchise's first-ever home game in New Delhi in this edition of the IPL. The Capitals played their first two matches of the 2024 IPL at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

While they won the first game against the Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs, the 2020 IPL runners-up suffered a huge defeat against the Kolkata Knight Riders in the second home game, losing by a massive margin of 106 runs.

The Delhi Capitals are currently sixth in the 2024 IPL points table with six points from seven matches. After the game against the Orange Army, they will host the Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, April 24.

Sunrisers Hyderabad batters unleash carnage in IPL 2024

The Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have been on an absolute charge in the ongoing 2024 IPL, having already amassed three 200-plus totals in the six matches they have so far. This includes two record-breaking totals of 277 (against Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad) and 287 runs (against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru).

With almost all batters in tremendous form, especially the openers who are providing a perfect platform towards the beginning of their innings, registering 200-plus totals has become a cakewalk for the 2016 IPL winners. The side are currently in fourth spot with eight points from six matches.

