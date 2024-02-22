SunRisers Hyderabad Schedule IPL 2024: SRH match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the picturesque Eden Gardens in Kolkata to begin their IPL 2024 season on March 23 at 3:30 pm IST.

The SunRisers franchise has enjoyed incredible success in the SA20 league, with Aiden Markram and his men winning the first two seasons. However, Markram and the franchise weren't able to replicate the same efforts in the IPL as they finished rock-bottom last year.

After having a fresh coaching staff, SRH also managed to buy some massive players from the IPL 2024 auction pool to strengthen their squad alongside the retained core. The likes of Travis Head (₹6.8 crore) and Pat Cummins (₹20.5 crore) were their marquee buys. They also managed to add star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of ₹1.5 crore.

Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen seem all but certain of holding on to two of the overseas spots, so SRH will need to figure out a way to get their combination right and also depend on Indian talent.

The SunRisers will host Mumbai Indians (March 27) and the Chennai Super Kings (April 5) at home. The away trip to face the Gujarat Titans (March 31) is sandwiched between their home fixtures.

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Schedule for the first phase of IPL 2024

March 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Kolkata, 3:30 PM IST

March 27: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

March 31: Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad, 7:30 PM IST

April 5: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad, 7:30 PM IST

(Note: The rest of the SRH schedule will be updated in due course of time.)

SunRisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 final squad: Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (traded), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar.

