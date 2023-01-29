"Super proud of our young team" - Rohit Sharma, Sourav Ganguly and others react as India win ICC Women's U19 World Cup

India scripted history as they beat England by seven wickets to win the ICC Women's U19 World Cup at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday (January 29).
The Women in Blue, who lost only one game all tournament, produced a dominant performance to overwhelm England. After bowling them out for 68, Shafali Verma and Co. chased down the target in 14 overs to win the competition.
Cricketers from around the globe took to social media to congratulate the young side. From Indian captain Rohit Sharma to Shreyas Iyer to former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter the laud the young girls.
Many also reckoned that this could the start of a new dawn in Indian women's cricket, coupled with the introduction of the Women's Premier League.
Here are some of reactions:
Titas Sadhu stars with ball for India in Women's U19 final
Titas Sadhu, who hails from Bengal, gave the Women in Blue a perfect start after Shafali Verma had won the toss and decided to bowl first. She bowled out all four of her overs, returning with figures of 2-6, including a staggering 20 dot balls. Off-spinner Archana Devi provided good support, picking up two wickets.
With momentum on their side, the Indian spinners continued to pile more pressure. Parshavi Chopra chipped in with two wickets and never allowed the opposition to crawl back into the game. Ryana Macdonald Gay was the top-scorer for England with 19 as they were all out for 68 in 17.1 overs.
In response, India were in a spot of bother after being reduced to 20-2 with two of their highest scorers in Shafali Verma and Sweat Sehrawat back in the hut. However, Soumya Tiwari (24*) and Gongadi Trisha (24) stitched together a 46-run partnership to take the team home.
