Suryakumar Yadav might miss first 2 IPL 2024 matches: Reports

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav is in a race against time to feature in the franchise's first two matches in IPL 2024 - against the Gujarat Titans on March 24 and the SunRisers Hyderabad on March 27.

Suryakumar is reportedly at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru recovering from the ankle injury he suffered during India's tour of South Africa late last year. Although he has publicly posted about his strength and conditioning training, it is unclear whether he has started batting yet.

"Surya's rehabilitation is on track and he will certainly 'Return to Play' in the IPL itself," a BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity. "However it is still not clear whether the NCA's Sports Science and Medical Team will give clearance to play in the first two away games against Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad."

"There are still 12 days to go before MI play their first game but it could be a race against time to get fit by the first match itself," the source added.

There's a four-day gap in Mumbai's second and third matches, with Rajasthan Royals visiting the Wankhede on April 1.

MI would have to carefully manage Suryakumar's workload for soon after the IPL, India will go to the West Indies and the USA for the 2024 T20 World Cup where he'd be the most important player too.

Who would replace Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai's playing 11?

Although they have received a big boost to their batting balance with Hardik Pandya's homecoming, Mumbai Indians don't have a lot of experienced Indian batting backups in their fold. Baroda's Shivalik Sharma is perhaps the only suitable one.

But instead of getting someone to bat in Suryakumar's middle-order spot, they could also look to push either Ishan Kishan or Rohit Sharma - both of whom have done well down the order - and play a youngster as an opener for the first two games.

The final option would be tweaking their preferred overseas combination and playing someone like Romario Shepherd.

