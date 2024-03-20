T20 World Cup 2024 to have reserve days for final and semi-finals: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will allocate reserve days for the final and both semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup. It'll come into play if the team batting second aren't able to play a minimum of 10 overs.

There would be no reserve days for the group stage and the Super-Eights. For these matches, a minimum of five overs have to be bowled to the team batting second for the game to be considered.

The T20 World Cup, to be hosted by the USA and the Caribbean, will start on June 2. The Caribbean often sees rains between June-November and the USA, on the other hand, is still preparing grounds for the competition which are unlikely to have best-in-class drainage systems to avoid big rain delays.

The ICC also announced the qualification scenario for the next T20 World Cup - in 2026, which will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka for 20 teams. The joint hosts will get automatic qualification alongside the top-eight teams in the ICC rankings.

"...The remaining spots (between 2-4 depending on host finishing positions) [will] be filled from the next highest ranked teams on the ICC Men's T201 rankings table as of 30 June 2024," an official release said.

The final eight members will be selected through regional qualifiers.

ICC makes 'stop-clock' rule official

The new 'stop-clock' rule will officially become a part of cricket's sporting conditions for all ODIs and T20I from June 1. The decision was made in the International Cricket Council's board meeting on Tuesday.

The rule has been under trial since December last year. It is designed to quicken over-rates by allowing the umpires to enforce a 60-second timer after every over. The fielding team has to begin the next over within this time frame.

"The results of the stop clock trial were presented to the Chief Executives' Committee, which demonstrated that around 20 minutes per ODI match had been saved in time," the release stated.

"Given the clear improvement to the flow of the game, the CEC approved that the stop clock be introduced as a mandatory playing condition in all men's ODI and T201 matches between Full Members from 1 June 2024, including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024," it added.

The 60-second timer would be switched on by the third umpire. If there are violations, the on-field umpires will give two warnings to the fielding team followed by a five-run penalty for a third violation and all subsequent failures.

It'll be on the on-field umpires' judgment to enforce the rule depending on whether they think the fielding team has slacked for 60 seconds or if there's some other issue like batters not being ready, injuries, and so on.

