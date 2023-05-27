"Team bought 5 trophies for Rohit" - Twitter brutally trolls MI skipper Rohit Sharma after another failure in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma continued his disastrous batting form in this season of IPL 2023. He scored just eight runs off seven deliveries, before being dismissed in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Winning the toss and bowling first, the MI bowlers were treated with utter disdain by GT opener Shubman Gill, who scored his third consecutive century. He finished with a sensational 129 off 60 balls, including 7 fours and 10 sixes, in an incredible display of strokeplay as GT finished on a mammoth 233-3 in their 20 overs.

With the innings, Gill moved to the top of the Orange cap list with 851 runs, becoming just the fourth batter to breach the 800-run mark in a season.

In reply, MI started poorly and lost Nehal Wadhera (opening for the injured Ishan Kishan) in the first over of the run chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell shortly after for another low score when he top-edged a short ball from Mohammed Shami straight to the hands of Joshua Little.

The dismissal set MI further back in the run chase, where they eventually fell short by 62 runs to be eliminated from the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma has endured a shocking season with the bat, scoring only 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 132.80.

This was following another disastrous season with the bat a year ago, where he scored 268 runs at an average of 19.14.

Fans on Twitter did not take too kindly to Rohit's miserable outing with the bat, leading to MI being eliminated from the competition.

Here are some of the best reactions:

swaminathan Ramani @swamina34596990 @MIPaltanFamily Honestly Rohit has lost it, today if he couldn’t help his team then when, it’s high time MI release him, Rohit is a spent force SAD but true- feel sorry for team india where Rohit is captain @MIPaltanFamily Honestly Rohit has lost it, today if he couldn’t help his team then when, it’s high time MI release him, Rohit is a spent force SAD but true- feel sorry for team india where Rohit is captain

pandugadu 🌟 @Vari65 If we lose this match the complete blame goes to Rohit If we lose this match the complete blame goes to Rohit

Rishav_13 @Rishav_bhuwania @NishaRo45_ Team bought 5 trophies for rohit. He's contribution is none. Today's match is live example. He is choker to team🤣 @NishaRo45_ Team bought 5 trophies for rohit. He's contribution is none. Today's match is live example. He is choker to team🤣

Cricketing Polls 🗳️ @VSPatankar



Rohit is not finished from T20s, he is finished from CRICKET 🏻 @CricCrazyJohns For god's sake remove Rohit Sharma from Indian team, we don't need him at all, he will cost us WC, mark my words!Rohit is not finished from T20s, he is finished from CRICKET @CricCrazyJohns For god's sake remove Rohit Sharma from Indian team, we don't need him at all, he will cost us WC, mark my words! Rohit is not finished from T20s, he is finished from CRICKET 💪🏻

Rituraja Gajakwad 31 @RiturajPopa Things u need to pin (IPL teams version):

1. MI - Another disastrous tournament for Rohit Sharma with bat



2. RCB (A)- we'll come back strong next year

2. RCB (B) - check out Virat Kohli next ad



3. CSK - What a captaincy from MS! Things u need to pin (IPL teams version):1. MI - Another disastrous tournament for Rohit Sharma with bat2. RCB (A)- we'll come back strong next year2. RCB (B) - check out Virat Kohli next ad3. CSK - What a captaincy from MS!

Devesh @devesh_ssingh

Read offer document carefully “#MIvsGT Rohit inning now days is shorter than guy who say “mutual fund is subject to market riskRead offer document carefully “ #IPL2023 Rohit inning now days is shorter than guy who say “mutual fund is subject to market risk Read offer document carefully “#IPL2023 #MIvsGT

Kohlified. @123perthclassic Rohit Sharma is the biggest reason why India never won trophy since long time. He is choker. Time to kick him out of the team ! Rohit Sharma is the biggest reason why India never won trophy since long time. He is choker. Time to kick him out of the team !

Oshowed @oshowed Thing with Rohit Sharma is that you feel surprised if he is playing good. Rest everyone is okay with him non performing Thing with Rohit Sharma is that you feel surprised if he is playing good. Rest everyone is okay with him non performing

Rᴀɪᴋᴀᴛ @ShortArmJab7 Lowest Average in IPL playoffs - (min. 150 runs)



15.80 - Rohit Sharma*

18.06 - Dinesh Karthik

18.33 - Shikhar Dhawan



He also strikes at just 104 in IPL Playoffs. Lowest Average in IPL playoffs - (min. 150 runs)15.80 - Rohit Sharma*18.06 - Dinesh Karthik18.33 - Shikhar DhawanHe also strikes at just 104 in IPL Playoffs. https://t.co/s1uKF4cOcn

CricTelegraph @CricTelegraph



20 - Matches

308 - Runs

16.21 - Avg

108.83 - SR

2 - 50s

68 - HS



#RohitSharma #GTvsMI Rohit Sharma in IPL playoffs:20 - Matches308 - Runs16.21 - Avg108.83 - SR2 - 50s68 - HS Rohit Sharma in IPL playoffs:20 - Matches308 - Runs16.21 - Avg108.83 - SR2 - 50s68 - HS#RohitSharma #GTvsMI

Amit Suthar 🇮🇳 @amitsuthar189

#MIvGT The only problem is, we will have Rohit, the batter, as one of the opening batsman in coming world cup. The only problem is, we will have Rohit, the batter, as one of the opening batsman in coming world cup.#MIvGT

TeJaL @Federista93 @TheFederizedOne Oh I completely agree with you. I've been saying this for a while now in fact, but I don't see Rohit leaving MI. I just don't see it. I do hope he steps away from India T20s though. High time. @TheFederizedOne Oh I completely agree with you. I've been saying this for a while now in fact, but I don't see Rohit leaving MI. I just don't see it. I do hope he steps away from India T20s though. High time.

Rohit Yash 🇮🇳 @YashRohitFan



If u given up on T20 format then what is the use of playing IPL



u Torture ing ur fans for by paying like this



#MIvsGT #RohitSharma𓃵 Rohit Sharma shown us how to play worst IPL as OpenerIf u given up on T20 format then what is the use of playing IPL @ImRo45 u Torture ing ur fans for by paying like this Rohit Sharma shown us how to play worst IPL as OpenerIf u given up on T20 format then what is the use of playing IPL @ImRo45 u Torture ing ur fans for by paying like this #MIvsGT #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/DCkXXnPs89

Nikl @nikl_RA The key was Rohit getting out. After that, runs started flowing non-stop The key was Rohit getting out. After that, runs started flowing non-stop

"We couldn't get going in the powerplay" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma after loss to GT in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted to being outplayed by the defending champions Gujarat Titans after losing in Qualifier 2 by 62 runs in Ahmedabad.

The defeat sent MI packing from the competition, with GT qualifying for the final to take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a disappointed Rohit said:

"Shubman batted well, wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first-half. Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn't get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter, like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary."

Despite another valiant effort by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 61 off 38 deliveries, MI collapsed once he was dismissed off the bowling of Mohit Sharma.

Mohit picked up incredible figures of 5/10 in only 2.1 overs to stifle MI's run chase and ensure a convincing victory for GT.

GT will now take on CSK in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

