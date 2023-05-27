Create

"Team bought 5 trophies for Rohit" - Twitter brutally trolls MI skipper Rohit Sharma after another failure in Qualifier 2

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified May 27, 2023 00:42 IST
Rohit Sharma continued his poor run of form in IPL 2023
Rohit Sharma continued his poor run of form in IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma continued his disastrous batting form in this season of IPL 2023. He scored just eight runs off seven deliveries, before being dismissed in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.

Winning the toss and bowling first, the MI bowlers were treated with utter disdain by GT opener Shubman Gill, who scored his third consecutive century. He finished with a sensational 129 off 60 balls, including 7 fours and 10 sixes, in an incredible display of strokeplay as GT finished on a mammoth 233-3 in their 20 overs.

With the innings, Gill moved to the top of the Orange cap list with 851 runs, becoming just the fourth batter to breach the 800-run mark in a season.

In reply, MI started poorly and lost Nehal Wadhera (opening for the injured Ishan Kishan) in the first over of the run chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell shortly after for another low score when he top-edged a short ball from Mohammed Shami straight to the hands of Joshua Little.

The dismissal set MI further back in the run chase, where they eventually fell short by 62 runs to be eliminated from the playoffs.

Rohit Sharma has endured a shocking season with the bat, scoring only 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 132.80.

This was following another disastrous season with the bat a year ago, where he scored 268 runs at an average of 19.14.

Fans on Twitter did not take too kindly to Rohit's miserable outing with the bat, leading to MI being eliminated from the competition.

Here are some of the best reactions:

@MIPaltanFamily Honestly Rohit has lost it, today if he couldn’t help his team then when, it’s high time MI release him, Rohit is a spent force SAD but true- feel sorry for team india where Rohit is captain
If we lose this match the complete blame goes to Rohit
@NishaRo45_ Team bought 5 trophies for rohit. He's contribution is none. Today's match is live example. He is choker to team🤣
@CricCrazyJohns For god's sake remove Rohit Sharma from Indian team, we don't need him at all, he will cost us WC, mark my words! Rohit is not finished from T20s, he is finished from CRICKET 💪🏻
Things u need to pin (IPL teams version):1. MI - Another disastrous tournament for Rohit Sharma with bat2. RCB (A)- we'll come back strong next year2. RCB (B) - check out Virat Kohli next ad3. CSK - What a captaincy from MS!
Rohit inning now days is shorter than guy who say “mutual fund is subject to market risk Read offer document carefully “#IPL2023 #MIvsGT
Rohit Sharma is the biggest reason why India never won trophy since long time. He is choker. Time to kick him out of the team !
Thing with Rohit Sharma is that you feel surprised if he is playing good. Rest everyone is okay with him non performing
Lowest Average in IPL playoffs - (min. 150 runs)15.80 - Rohit Sharma*18.06 - Dinesh Karthik18.33 - Shikhar DhawanHe also strikes at just 104 in IPL Playoffs. https://t.co/s1uKF4cOcn
Rohit Sharma in IPL playoffs:20 - Matches308 - Runs16.21 - Avg108.83 - SR2 - 50s68 - HS#RohitSharma #GTvsMI
The only problem is, we will have Rohit, the batter, as one of the opening batsman in coming world cup.#MIvGT
@ImVaee45 rohit when asked to perform in playoffss https://t.co/JwRHBBxqMN
@TheFederizedOne Oh I completely agree with you. I've been saying this for a while now in fact, but I don't see Rohit leaving MI. I just don't see it. I do hope he steps away from India T20s though. High time.
Rohit Sharma shown us how to play worst IPL as OpenerIf u given up on T20 format then what is the use of playing IPL @ImRo45 u Torture ing ur fans for by paying like this #MIvsGT #RohitSharma𓃵 https://t.co/DCkXXnPs89
The key was Rohit getting out. After that, runs started flowing non-stop

"We couldn't get going in the powerplay" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma after loss to GT in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted to being outplayed by the defending champions Gujarat Titans after losing in Qualifier 2 by 62 runs in Ahmedabad.

The defeat sent MI packing from the competition, with GT qualifying for the final to take on the Chennai Super Kings.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a disappointed Rohit said:

"Shubman batted well, wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first-half. Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn't get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter, like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary."

Despite another valiant effort by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 61 off 38 deliveries, MI collapsed once he was dismissed off the bowling of Mohit Sharma.

Mohit picked up incredible figures of 5/10 in only 2.1 overs to stifle MI's run chase and ensure a convincing victory for GT.

GT will now take on CSK in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...