"Team bought 5 trophies for Rohit" - Twitter brutally trolls MI skipper Rohit Sharma after another failure in Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma continued his disastrous batting form in this season of IPL 2023. He scored just eight runs off seven deliveries, before being dismissed in Qualifier 2 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26.
Winning the toss and bowling first, the MI bowlers were treated with utter disdain by GT opener Shubman Gill, who scored his third consecutive century. He finished with a sensational 129 off 60 balls, including 7 fours and 10 sixes, in an incredible display of strokeplay as GT finished on a mammoth 233-3 in their 20 overs.
With the innings, Gill moved to the top of the Orange cap list with 851 runs, becoming just the fourth batter to breach the 800-run mark in a season.
In reply, MI started poorly and lost Nehal Wadhera (opening for the injured Ishan Kishan) in the first over of the run chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma fell shortly after for another low score when he top-edged a short ball from Mohammed Shami straight to the hands of Joshua Little.
The dismissal set MI further back in the run chase, where they eventually fell short by 62 runs to be eliminated from the playoffs.
Rohit Sharma has endured a shocking season with the bat, scoring only 332 runs in 16 matches at an average of 20.75 and a strike rate of 132.80.
This was following another disastrous season with the bat a year ago, where he scored 268 runs at an average of 19.14.
Fans on Twitter did not take too kindly to Rohit's miserable outing with the bat, leading to MI being eliminated from the competition.
Here are some of the best reactions:
"We couldn't get going in the powerplay" - MI skipper Rohit Sharma after loss to GT in Qualifier 2
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma admitted to being outplayed by the defending champions Gujarat Titans after losing in Qualifier 2 by 62 runs in Ahmedabad.
The defeat sent MI packing from the competition, with GT qualifying for the final to take on the Chennai Super Kings.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, a disappointed Rohit said:
"Shubman batted well, wicket was good. They got 20-25 extra. We were positive after the first-half. Greeny and Surya batted well but we lost our way. We wanted to give it a good crack, be positive. We couldn't get going in the powerplay. We wanted one batter, like Gujarat did, and take the game deep where anything can happen on a good pitch and a ground with a small boundary."
Despite another valiant effort by Suryakumar Yadav, who scored 61 off 38 deliveries, MI collapsed once he was dismissed off the bowling of Mohit Sharma.
Mohit picked up incredible figures of 5/10 in only 2.1 overs to stifle MI's run chase and ensure a convincing victory for GT.
GT will now take on CSK in the grand finale in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.