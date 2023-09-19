Team India captain Rohit Sharma performs puja on Ganesh Chaturthi 

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma performed a puja on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday, September 19. He did so on returning to Mumbai after a triumphant Asia Cup 2023 campaign in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Sharma won the second Asia Cup trophy as the captain of the India team by beating Sri Lanka comprehensively in a one-sided final on Sunday evening. He also won the trophy back in 2018 in the UAE.

Rohit will miss the first two games of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav will also be rested for these games as the selectors wanted the fringe players on the bench to get some game time.

Rohit Sharma took to his official Instagram handle on Tuesday and gave fans a glimpse of him performing a ritual on Ganesh Chaturthi. He captioned the post:

"गणपती बाप्पा मोरया! 🙏✨ (Ganapati Bappa Moraya!)"

Players feel comfortable around Rohit Sharma: Sanjay Manjrekar on leadership abilities of the Indian captain

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently hailed Rohit Sharma for creating a wonderful environment within the team to make the players comfortable. He opined that Rohit is very secure and is one of the rare public figures who doesn't try to project an image of himself.

In an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar in his YouTube video, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Players feel comfortable around Rohit Sharma. Yes, they would respect him as a captain and a player but it might not be very formal. The best thing about Rohit is that he is very secure. You never feel like he is trying to project an image of himself. Very few public figures are secure and Rohit is one of them."

He added:

"The environment within the Indian team has changed. There is a positive culture now. We saw how KL Rahul reacted when Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket after his suggestion. Similarly, when Axar Patel was batting, everyone was very happy to see him do well. There is professional respect among each other."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know in the comments section.