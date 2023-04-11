"Technique hi galat hai tumhari"- Twitter reacts as Harshal Patel misses the stumps while trying a run-out at non-striker's end against LSG

Harshal Patel earned everyone's attention on social media as he failed to hit the stumps while trying to run out Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker's end.
The incident happened on the last ball of the IPL 2023 match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium yesterday (April 10) evening.
The Lucknow Super Giants needed one run off one ball. Avesh Khan was the striker, while Ravi Bishnoi was the non-striker. Harshal Patel tried to show his game awareness and execute a run-out at the non-striker's end while Bishnoi was out of his crease.
Patel failed to hit the stumps though and crossed the crease himself. He attempted another throw at the stumps, but the umpire did not declare the batter out. The match would have ended in a tie had Harshal dislodged the bails on the first attempt only.
Fans on Twitter came up with some unique reactions to Harshal's miss. Some of them even popped up Ravichandran Ashwin's name as the off-spinner is known for dismissing non-strikers run-out without bowling a delivery.
"Unfortunately, they took on our best bowler in Harshal Patel" - Faf du Plessis comments on RCB's defeat against LSG
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis was disappointed after his team's one-wicket loss at the hands of the Lucknow Super Giants last night in IPL 2023.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, du Plessis pointed out how LSG attacked Patel and said:
"I threw all our weapons at them. Unfortunately, they took on our best bowler in Harshal Patel but he came back beautifully. From where they were, it was a good fight from us. You have to be really on top of your game with the ball to come out on top."
Patel went for 35 runs in his first two overs. He then conceded nine runs in the 18th over of the innings and almost defended five runs off the last over. He ended with figures of 2/48 in four overs, picking up the wickets of Mark Wood and Jaydev Unadkat.
RCB will play their next match against the Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 15. It will be interesting to see if they can bounce back.
