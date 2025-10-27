Temba Bavuma returns as captain in South Africa’s 15-member squad for IND vs SA 2025 Tests

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma makes his return to the squad as the Proteas announce their 15-member team for the upcoming two-match Test series against India. The first Test will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, starting Friday, November 14.The second Test is scheduled to be held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati from Saturday, November 22. Announced on Monday, October 27, the squad marks Bavuma’s return following his absence from the recent two-Test series against Pakistan, which concluded in a 1-1 draw after he was sidelined by injury.“Test captain Temba Bavuma returns to the side after missing the recent Pakistan Test series as he completes his recovery from a left calf strain,” Cricket South Africa stated.Here’s the Proteas’ 15-member squad for the two Tests against India: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, and Kyle Verreynne.South Africa suffered a whitewash on their previous Test tour to IndiaSouth Africa last toured India for a Test series in 2019, where they endured a disappointing campaign. The opening match of the three-Test series took place at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, where the visitors suffered a 203-run defeat while chasing 395 in the fourth innings.Their struggles continued in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, going down by an innings and 137 runs. Virat Kohli was the star of the match with a magnificent unbeaten 254.India maintained their dominance in the final Test at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, clinching another emphatic win by an innings and 202 runs. Rohit Sharma stole the spotlight with a career-best knock of 212 as the hosts completed a commanding 3-0 whitewash.