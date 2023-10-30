"Terrorising the opposition" - Social media reacts as Indian bowlers bundle out England for 129 in 2023 World Cup clash

Team India bowlers dazzled viewers with their remarkable performances in the side's 2023 World Cup encounter against England in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.

England won the toss and elected to field first, asking the Men in Blue to set a target for the first time in the ongoing ICC event. The onus was on the Indian bowlers to guide the team to a win after the batters managed to post a sub-par 229-run total.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah made early inroads, sending back Dawid Malan and Joe Root off successive deliveries in the fifth over. Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami then put Rohit Sharma and Co. in a commanding position by dismissing Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession.

England were ultimately bundled out for a paltry score of 129 as India completed a comprehensive 100-run victory. Shami and Bumrah took four and three wickets, respectively, while Kuldeep Yadav bagged two wickets.

Following the win, many fans and experts took to social media, showering praise on the Indian bowlers for their commendable efforts. Here are some of the top reactions:

With a victory over the defending champions, Team India have now extended their winning streak to six. They are currently placed at the top of the 2023 World Cup points table. England, on the other hand, have just one win from six games.

"You can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs" - Rohit Sharma on Team India's fast bowling unit

Speaking in a post-match interview, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that he thought the side was around 30 runs short. He, however, lauded the Indian fast bowlers for providing the team with a fantastic start with their early breakthroughs.

Pointing out how well the bowlers exploited the conditions in Lucknow, Sharma explained:

"With the experience that our seamers have now, you can always rely and bank on them to get those crucial breakthroughs. That's exactly what our seamers did. They exploited the conditions pretty well. There was swing, there was lateral a bit of lateral movement as well. They put the ball in the right areas to create that doubt in the batters' mind."

Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his crucial 87-run knock on the challenging pitch.