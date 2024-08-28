"Test cricket forms the bedrock of our game" - Jay Shah issues statement after being elected as ICC Chairman

Jay Shah, the newly-elected chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), termed Test cricket as the bedrock of the game in an official statement issued after he was elected unopposed to the top post. Describing T20 as a 'naturally exciting format', he added that the significance of red-ball cricket cannot be ignored.

An official release from the ICC on Tuesday, August 27, confirmed that Shah has been elected unopposed as 'the Independent Chair of the ICC'. The current secretary of the BCCI will assume his new position on December 1, 2024.

After being elected as the new ICC chairman, Shah released an official statement through the BCCI and expressed his views on various significant matters. Stating that he would to work towards setting up a separate program for talent search during his tenure, he added:

"While the T20 is a naturally exciting format, it is equally important that Test cricket remains a priority for everyone as it forms the bedrock of our game. We must see to it that cricketers are driven to longer format and our efforts will be channelized towards this goal."

Shah also shared his thoughts on cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics and commented that he is priveleged to lead the ICC during such an exciting period.

"With cricket poised to make its historic debut at the Olympics in 2028, we stand at the precipice of a transformative era. This juncture is not merely a milestone, it’s a clarion call for all of us involved in this magnificent sport. It is my privilege to lead the ICC during such an exciting period in our shared journey," Shah said.

At 35, the BCCI secretary is the youngest to be chosen as ICC Chairman. He takes over from 62-year-old Greg Barclay, who decided against running for a third consecutive term.

Jay Shah bats for more resources for women's cricket and differently-abled cricket

In his official statement released through the BCCI, Shah also opened up on the importance of allocating more resources to women's cricket as well as differently-abled cricket.

"We must champion the ICC’s mission further by allocating more resources and attention to Women's Cricket and Differently-abled Cricket. Together, we can empower these essential facets of the sport, making them not just visible but vibrant and thriving," he said.

Concluding his thoughts on being elected as the new chairman of the ICC, the 35-year-old asserted:

"I eagerly anticipate a tenure rich with collaborative efforts, striving to dismantle the barriers that have hindered cricket’s progress. Every challenge we face is an opportunity in disguise, and together, we will transform adversity into triumph."

Shah was elected as secretary of the BCCI in 2019. He is also the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

