"Thank God! This wasn't BABAR AZAM"- Fans divided after Virat Kohli's sedate half-century in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 clash

By Balakrishna
Modified Apr 20, 2023 17:36 IST
Fans react after Virat Kohli
Fans react after Virat Kohli's fifty on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli continued his good batting form on Thursday, April 20, as he notched up yet another half-century in IPL 2023. After opening the batting, he scored 59 runs from 47 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field first in the afternoon encounter. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis began watchfully as they reached only 22/0 after three overs, with Kohli scoring the bulk of them. After a slow start, Du Plessis switched gears and hit two sixes in the fourth over, bowled by Harpreet Brar to get himself going.

Virat Kohli anchored the innings at the other end and kept things steady. The duo put on a 137-run opening partnership to lay down a solid base for their side. However, Kohli failed to accelerate after the powerplay ended as he struggled to find boundaries in the middle overs. Kohli also took 40 balls to reach his half-century and then departed soon after without improving his strike rate.

Virat Kohli's knock evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Some of them felt that the slow nature of the pitch might have played a part, while others felt that Kohli should have upped the ante as he was well set at the crease.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Fifty by Virat Kohli in 40 balls - captain Kohli returns with a fifty. His 4th fifty of the season. https://t.co/DT9Q9eVGRd
Virat Kohli in IPL 2023:- 82* (49) Vs MI.- 21 (18) Vs KKR.- 61 (44) Vs LSG.- 50 (34) Vs DC.- 6 (4) Vs CSK.- 59 (47) Vs PBKS.- A great start to the season by King - 4 fifties in 6 matches! https://t.co/Jn8MArrnVZ
Virat kohli. Simon doul Situation right and Harsha Now bhogle right now#RCBvsPBKS #ViratKohli https://t.co/CVjRYifgj4
It’s actually worse than that. RCB first 6 overs - 59/0Next 14 overs - 115/4, and they didn’t lose their first wicket till the 17th over. After the PP, Virat Kohli once again slowed down very significantly.. a huge issue for #RCB #RCBvsPBKS #IPL2023 twitter.com/criccrazyjohns…
@Sonu_jat18 @cricketaakash @vikrantgupta73 @manoj_dimri @rohitjuglan @mohsinaliisb Kl Rahul batted in slow and low scoring pitch where as Virat Kohli batted in good batting pitch. Unreal hate for our kl Rahul ❤️😞
Everybody talking about kohli's strike rate but they forgot that RCB have only 4 Batmans in team 😴#ViratKohli #RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/kVFlGZICsR
@samiprajguru In T20 Cricket now Some Players Playing For Personal Milestones not Play for Team. These Players Can't able to hit fours and Sixes after Scoring 35 Runs. Indian Cricket Team lost 3 ICC Tournaments because of Virat Kohli batting approach. He didn't Showing aggressive approach.
@sidtwts_ Kl Rahul in worst phase -122 srVirat Kohli with masterclass inning -125sr😭😭😭😭
Thanks God! This wasn't BABAR AZAM#ViratKohli𓃵 #BabarAzam𓃵 https://t.co/dsTPMGC97A
#RCBvsPBKS#ViratKohli 59run/47 ball S/R 125 https://t.co/d2fyXCTzG1
I really feel Virat kohli is playing for personal milestone in this season of IPL
Well Played Kohli🥳🥳#ViratKohli #RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/a3JbmFZdW5
Kohli, KL Rahul, Deepk Hooda all those having SR ~120, we have reached till semis in last T20 WC onky because of fire work in the middle from SKY. High time to change tactics100-120 SR is not helping anymore#BCCI#ViratKohli#KLRahul𓃵
Virat Kohli 40 balls fifty : First 19 balls 29 runsNext 21 balls 21 runsBut but Virat Kohli is not playing for personal milestones and Simon Doull has a agenda against Kohli ~Choklians 😭 https://t.co/edDwpryR2F

RCB Middle-order fails to provide a big finish after Virat Kohli's departure

Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat in the 17th over after Kohli's dismissal and got out for a golden duck. Faf du Plessis also hit a couple of boundaries and followed his peers to the pavilion, leaving the finishing job to the fresh batters.

Dinesh Karthik (7), Mahipal Lomror (7*), and Shahbaz Ahmed (5) then took RCB to 174/4 at the end of 20 overs.

Do you think RCB can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.

