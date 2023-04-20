"Thank God! This wasn't BABAR AZAM"- Fans divided after Virat Kohli's sedate half-century in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2023 clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) stalwart Virat Kohli continued his good batting form on Thursday, April 20, as he notched up yet another half-century in IPL 2023. After opening the batting, he scored 59 runs from 47 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) side at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.
PBKS captain Sam Curran won the toss and opted to field first in the afternoon encounter. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis began watchfully as they reached only 22/0 after three overs, with Kohli scoring the bulk of them. After a slow start, Du Plessis switched gears and hit two sixes in the fourth over, bowled by Harpreet Brar to get himself going.
Virat Kohli anchored the innings at the other end and kept things steady. The duo put on a 137-run opening partnership to lay down a solid base for their side. However, Kohli failed to accelerate after the powerplay ended as he struggled to find boundaries in the middle overs. Kohli also took 40 balls to reach his half-century and then departed soon after without improving his strike rate.
Virat Kohli's knock evoked mixed reactions from fans on Twitter. Some of them felt that the slow nature of the pitch might have played a part, while others felt that Kohli should have upped the ante as he was well set at the crease.
Here are some of the best reactions:
RCB Middle-order fails to provide a big finish after Virat Kohli's departure
Glenn Maxwell walked out to bat in the 17th over after Kohli's dismissal and got out for a golden duck. Faf du Plessis also hit a couple of boundaries and followed his peers to the pavilion, leaving the finishing job to the fresh batters.
Dinesh Karthik (7), Mahipal Lomror (7*), and Shahbaz Ahmed (5) then took RCB to 174/4 at the end of 20 overs.
Do you think RCB can defend the total? Sound off in the comments section.
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.