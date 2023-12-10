"Thank you Jemi, Smriti and Amanjot" - Fans react as India Women beat England by five wickets in 3rd T20I

A clinical all-round performance helped India Women beat England Women by five wickets in the third T20I at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday, December 10. With the win, the Women in Blue registered a consolation win in the third and last T20I to settle for 2-1 loss in the three-match series.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 126 in their allotted 20 overs. Captain Heather Knight led from the front, scoring 52 off 42, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Amy Jones and Charlie Dean also chipped in with 25 (21) and 16*(15) as the hosts dominated the visitors' batting unit.

Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil scalped three wickets apiece for India, while Renuka Singh and Amanjot Kaur bagged two apiece.

In response, India chased down the target with one over to spare. Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat, scoring run-a-ball 48, comprising two maximums and five boundaries. Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with 29 off 33 deliveries, including four boundaries.

Sophie Ecclestone and Freya Kemp bagged two wickets apiece for England, while Charlotte Dean scalped one.

Smriti Mandhana reacts to India Women’s victory over England Women in 3rd T20I

Smriti Mandhana, who played her part with the bat in India's win over England, lauded her tem for winning the last T20I. The vice-captain hailed the bowling unit and debutant Amanjot Kaur following the victory.

In her post-match comments, Mandhana said:

“First two matches didn’t go the way we wanted. We knew that this win will be important going into the Test despite losing the series. Back to back games little tough on the body. Didn’t quite bat the way I wanted at the start but got going towards the end."

"Really happy to contribute to the win. We bowled really well. They probably got 10-15 runs extra at the end, but it was an amazing bowling performance."

She added:

"It was the same wicket as the last game, the target was not very difficult, but we really had to apply ourselves. Lot easier to be out there than to watch, but Amanjot played really well and got us over the line.”

India Women next play England Women in a one-off Test at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from December 14.

