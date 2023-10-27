"That's where Kohli is different" - Fans react as Aiden Markram gets out on 91 in PAK vs SA match of 2023 World Cup 

South Africa's Aiden Markram was the top performer with the bat in the team's 2023 World Cup match against Pakistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, October 27.

The Proteas were required to chase down a 271-run target to win the encounter. Makram delivered yet another impressive knock in the ongoing showpiece event. He countered the Pakistani bowlers with great aplomb, putting his team in a commanding position.

The right-handed batter missed out on a well-deserved century, getting out for 91 runs off 93 balls. He struck seven fours and three sixes during his stay at the crease.

A number of fans have now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to laud Markram for his batting exploits. However, certain South African supporters slammed the batter for throwing his wicket away at a critical time and putting his team under a lot of pressure.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that Aiden Markram was dismissed in the 41st over. He got out to leg-spinner Usama Mir while trying to play a lofted shot over extra cover. He failed to get the desired connection and was ultimately caught by Babar Azam.

South Africa edge Pakistan in nervy run chase to secure one-wicket victory in 2023 World Cup clash

Pakistan powered their way back into the game following Aiden Markram's dismissal. Gerald Coetzee and Lungi Ngidi's wickets put Babar Azam and Co. on the top.

While Pakistan required just one wicket to win, South Africa's Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi showcased exemplary composure under pressure to take their team home.

Maharaj struck a boundary off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling to score the winning runs in the thrilling encounter. The Proteas clinched a one-wicket victory, which is also their first win over Pakistan in the World Cup since 1999.

Pakistan have now suffered four back-to-back losses in the tournament and are placed sixth in the 2023 World Cup points table. South Africa, meanwhile, moved to the top of the table with their fifth win.