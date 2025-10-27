"The Australian team will definitely be worried about that" - Saba Karim on AUS vs IND semifinal of Women's World Cup 2025

Former India player Saba Karim has opined that Australia would be worried about facing the Women in Blue in the semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025. He noted that Harmanpreet Kaur and company can outbat the defending champions in the knockout game.

India will face Australia in the second semi-final of the Women's World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. England and South Africa will square off in the first last-four clash in Guwahati a day earlier.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Saba was asked about India facing Australia, who have been virtually invincible, in the semi-final.

"They are a team that has created a big gap between them and the other teams, although if I am in the Australian dressing room, they will be worried about playing against India, and that too in a knockout match, the one team that threatens Australia a little," the former India wicketkeeper-batter responded.

"Our batting is so fantastic that if India bring their A game on the ground as a batting unit, there is a huge possibility that India could outbat Australia. Australia have many bowlers, but they lack sharpness, and only one team can take advantage of that, and that's India. The Australian team will definitely be worried about that," he added.

India scored 330 runs in their Women's World Cup 2025 league game against Australia. However, they lost the game as Alyssa Healy's 107-ball 142 helped her team achieve the target with three wickets and an over to spare.

"Then Australia's anxiety levels will mount even more" - Saba Karim on India potentially getting a good start in their Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final

Pratika Rawal (left) and Smiriti Mandhana stitched together a 155-run opening partnership in India's Women's World Cup 2025 league game against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Saba Karim noted that Australia would become more anxious if India get off to a good start with the bat.

"If India take the lead in the first 10 or 15 overs, if a wicket doesn't fall, and India score even close to 50 without loss in 10 overs, a platform will be created. Then Australia's anxiety levels will mount even more. You have many bowlers, you might keep rotating them, but the wicket is very conducive for batting," he said.

The former India selector added that the hosts' familiarity with the conditions at the DY Patil Stadium would also hold them in good stead.

"India have experience of how to score runs on this wicket, what should be the style of run-getting, and when you need to accelerate. You know the ground dimensions and you can improve your shot selection accordingly. So all these will be massive factors for India, and Australia will be worried about them. India will have to work on that fear," Saba observed.

India will hope that Pratika Rawal is fit and available for their Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final clash against Australia. The opener twisted her ankle while fielding in the final group game against Bangladesh and couldn't open the batting during the chase.

